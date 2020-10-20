5 Current free agents that WWE and AEW could try to sign

Pro wrestlers have contracts that vary in length, just like other professional sports, including the NFL, MLB, and NBA. Some are multi-year deals like WWE tries to have its talent sign, while others can be on a year-to-year basis. Companies like Ring of Honor often have short-term deals with their stars while also locking in certain key talent to longer contracts. Performers like Jay Lethal and Matt Taven have been with the promotion for many years, seeing a plethora of stars come and go.

While most of the big names in the industry usually become free agents at the end of a calendar year, it doesn't mean that there are still names that are currently unsigned. WWE dubbed those stars not drafted as "free agents", but there are pro wrestlers not signed to WWE that can join any promotion they want, including the UFC.

One reason why there haven't been a lot of huge signings so far for most of 2020 is obviously because of the global pandemic. Promotions often save big debuts for huge moments, like WWE often does after WrestleMania and SummerSlam. All Elite Wrestling has used shock debuts at PPVs (Jon Moxley, Brian Cage, Santana and Ortiz) or during episodes of Dynamite this year. Both Matt Cardona (formerly Zack Ryder in WWE) and Miro (formerly Rusev in WWE) debuted in AEW with a minimal crowd.

Those debuts would have had more of an impact had there been a capacity crowd, but there are currently some big names that are not signed to a big promotion. Here are five free agents that may draw the interest of WWE and AEW, especially once bigger crowds return to events.

#5 WWE and AEW could try to sign Priscilla Kelly

Priscilla Kelly has had a cup of tea with both WWE and AEW. She was a part of the Mae Young Classic tournament a few years ago, facing Deonna Purrazzo. Earlier this year, she faced Britt Baker on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea.

She has experience with both companies but wasn't signed to a long-term contract. In terms of need, AEW clearly needs upgrades in its women's division. Even when it gets a lot of their female talent back from injuries and travel restrictions, the division still needs about three or four more well-known female Superstars.

Britt Baker is heading towards becoming the AEW Women's Champ, meaning that a lot of faces will be needed to oppose her. AEW did recently add Ivelisse and Tay Conti, but that still isn't enough. Kelly seems like she'd fit into the Dark Order or any other dark faction. She could also just go it alone.

In WWE, she'd have a little more trouble standing out but has a well-defined gimmick as Hell's Favorite Harlot. NXT has one of the best women's division in all of wrestling and adding a name like Kelly would only bolster that fact. She could be perfectly happy on the independent scene, but it wouldn't be surprising to see her land in either promotion at some point.