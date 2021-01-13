5 Current heels in WWE who deserve a title shot - Roman Reigns’ possible WrestleMania opponent, former champion to finally get a big opportunity?

It is never a surprise to see WWE heels account for a bigger threat to the titles in the promotion. More often than not, they make their gimmicks more interesting than the popular babyfaces, which is always great for good storylines. Some of these heels manage to make a better claim for the prize and deserve to get their hands on the gold owing to their compelling runs.

In this article, we will take a look at top five heels in WWE today who deserve a title shot this year. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 20, 2020

#5 Jey Uso (WWE SmackDown)

Could we see both these Superstars lock horns at WWE WrestleMania?

Roman Reigns’ heel turn massively benefited the said Superstar. His return to WWE, his alliance with Paul Heyman, and his Universal Championship reign was executed with utmost perfection on SmackDown. That said, if there’s anyone else who also received a huge advantage from this storyline – it is Jey Uso.

Following Reigns’ title victory, we saw both him and Jey Uso lock horns in a brilliant match. The entire narration of their feud was compelling enough for the fans to remain invested throughout its duration. Although Jey Uso already had multiple tag team title reigns to his name before this feud, it was his rivalry with Reigns that did more than enough to establish him as a reliable singles Superstar.

Admittedly, both Reigns and Jey Uso overcame their issues, but it is important to note that The Tribal Chief still leaves no stone unturned to ‘keep his cousin in line’. Jey Uso has been essential in Roman Reigns’ run as the Universal Champion. It would make for a great argument in favor of Jey Uso at some point in the future.

WWE should wait it out for a couple of months to have both Reigns and Jey Uso involved in a brutally personal storyline once again. Whether its WrestleMania or SummerSlam this year, if there’s anyone who deserves to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion, then it is Jey Uso. He was passionate as a babyface and is even more intense as a conflicted heel.

In the meantime, Jey Uso can undoubtedly get a shot at Big E’s Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown. If the creative does right by this feud, then it would certainly deliver a memorable storyline on SmackDown. We hope to see Jey Uso evolve and eventually enter the title picture once again on the Blue brand.