5 Current real-life WWE couples with the biggest age gaps

Several real-life couples populate the WWE roster at present. Interestingly, many of these duos have lengthy age gaps between them.

While there are many well-known couples, including Michelle McCool and The Undertaker as well as Jerry Lawler and Lauryn McBride, that have huge age gaps between them, there are a number of others who are currently contracted to WWE.

There are also several storyline couples at present that have interesting age gaps. The most recent example is Indi Hartwell and Deter Lumis, who have an age gap of around 14 years.

There was also a recent storyline on Monday Night RAW that saw Ric Flair and Lacey Evans become part of a romantic angle. The age gap between the two stars is an incredible 41 years. This story came to an end prematurely when Evans announced her real-life pregnancy.

The following list looks at the age gaps between the current couples who are part of WWE on both NXT and the main roster.

#5. Current WWE Superstars Mia Yim and Keith Lee - 4 years

Mia Yim and Keith Lee have been in a relationship for a number of years, dating before either star was contracted to WWE. The couple have had the opportunity to wrestle with one another in the past and even teamed together on NXT where they were known as 'Yimitless.'

Despite Lee's recent hiatus, and the fact that Yim hasn't been seen on WWE TV since RETRIBUTION's split back in February, the couple are now reportedly back together on the main roster. Recent reports suggest that Yim has been quietly moved back over to Monday Night Raw alongside her long-term partner.

The couple announced their engagement back in February. Whilst the couple don't have a significant age gap like several other couples on this list, there is still a four-year difference. Yim is just 32 years old and her fiancee is 36.

It appears that this kind of age difference hasn't had a lot of effect on Yim and Lee. They are expected to make an impact on the Monday Night RAW roster moving forward, after being underutilized by WWE for several months.

