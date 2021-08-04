5 Romantic WWE storylines with big age gaps

WWE is similar to a weekly soap opera with structured storylines that lead to big matches at special events. Over the course of the past several decades, Vince McMahon's promotion has churned out a long string of iconic storylines.

These storylines come in various forms, be it two superstars' rivalry over a World title, family drama, a tag team splitting, and many more. A quite popular storyline idea that WWE likes to use a lot is that of romance between two superstars. Be it Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, Matt Hardy and Lita, or Otis and Mandy Rose - the company's archives are chock-full of a variety of romantic storylines.

In this slideshow though, we will be looking at an interesting aspect of WWE's romantic angles: on-screen couples with big age gaps between them.

#5 Lana and Bobby Lashley (On-screen WWE couple with an age gap of Nine years)

Lana and Bobby Lashley's romantic angle on RAW will always be remembered for being one of the most controversial storylines in WWE history. The heat that the two superstars garnered while feuding with Lana's real-life husband Miro, was off the charts at the time. The age gap between Lana (36-years-old) and Bobby Lashley (45-years-old) is almost a decade.

Lashley spoke about the angle in an interview and revealed that he had received death threats on social media.

"I get very, very bad comments, ones I don't want to say on camera right now. Vulgar, death threats, there's a lot of things—but, ya know, I'm not a hard person to find and if anybody has anything to say about me, they can just come and see me. Not saying I'm going to fight every fan that disapproves of what we're doing, but I'm not going to back down to stupidity," said Bobby Lashley.

Bobby Lashley came out victorious when all was said and done. Miro was pulled off WWE TV after losing the feud to Lashley and was later released from the company. Lana accidentally cost Lashley the WWE title against Drew McIntyre at Backlash 2020 which resulted in The All Mighty leaving her for good.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das