5 Current Superstars who have never wrestled outside of WWE

Some of WWE's biggest stars are a product of the Performance Center.

Many current WWE stars have never wrestled outside of the company.

Reigns and Bliss are complete products of WWE's Performance Center

There are more wrestling promotions in the world at present than ever before, WWE has competition from New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact, Ring of Honor and now All Elite Wrestling when it comes to signing the top stars on the circuit.

That being said, over the past few years, the company has done a fantastic job of signing up Superstars with no prior wrestling experience and pushing them to become some of the best wrestlers in the world.

The WWE Performance Center has created some of the biggest stars in the company since it was established a few years ago. But this isn't a tried and tested formula, since many that names have been signed haven't made it.

Here are some of the biggest names in WWE at present, who have never wrestled for another company.

#5. Baron Corbin

The 2019 King of the Ring winner now refers to himself as King Corbin, but this doesn't change the fact that he was a former football player with no wrestling experience just eight years ago.

Corbin signed a developmental contract with the company back in August 2012 before making his debut on the brand just two months later as an enhancement talent. It wasn't until 2014 that Corbin made his mark in NXT when he re-debuted with a new look and character and was able to make quite the impression at his first TakeOver event.

Less than two years later, Corbin made his WrestleMania debut and won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2016. The following year, he went on to win the Money in the Bank contract, even though he was unsuccessful with the cash-in, before becoming King of the Ring in 2019.

Corbin is a complete product of WWE's machine; he has never wrestled on a show that wasn't branded by WWE and has been an impressive asset over the years.

