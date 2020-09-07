5 current WWE Superstars you forgot won championships

Recently, Sami Zayn returned to WWE TV to give Jeff Hardy the evil eye because they'd both shown up wearing the same outfit...er...title. The former Intercontinental Champion claimed that, since he never lost the title, he was the true champion, and everyone else was a pretender to the throne.

No. Just no.

The fact that this question is even being asked is a shameful attempt to legitimize a fraudulent “champion”.

Enough.

I won’t play this game.

There is no debate here.

I was never defeated, I am the Intercontinetal Champion. Flagging and reporting this tweet. -SZ https://t.co/ifFmf4Lzwo — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 3, 2020

Now, if you forgot that Sami Zayn had won the Intercontinental Championship earlier this year only to lose it when he decided to stay home during the COVID-19 outbreak, it's not your fault. After all, since the belt was stripped, WWE barely mentioned the man.

There are quite a lot of WWE Superstars, past and present, who have held titles in the company that fans have forgotten about over the years. Today we're looking at some current Superstars, starting off with one of Monday Night RAW's most exciting yet rarely seen performers.

#5 Ricochet - WWE United States Champion

Ricochet's short title reign gave us some great matches with AJ Styles

The One and Only has held only one title on the main roster, and it happened back in 2019. Rey Mysterio had recently relinquished the WWE United States Championship to Samoa Joe after defeating the latter at Money in the Bank. Joe's shoulder wasn't pinned to the mat, leading to some questions regarding the legitimacy of Mysterio's win.

It was cleared up quickly, though, when the future WWE Hall of Famer dropped the title to Joe after revealing he'd be leaving to rehab his injured shoulder. However, Joe's reign wouldn't last for long, as he would quickly lose the title to Ricochet. The high flyer knocked off the Samoan Submission Machine at WWE Stomping Grounds on June 23rd, 2019.

Advertisement

While Ricochet picked up a huge win against an industry veteran like Samoa Joe, he wouldn't have much luck against the Phenomenal AJ Styles, who took the belt off Ricochet a few weeks later. Ricochet never really recovered from that loss and has barely been used on RAW in recent memory.