5 Current WWE couples who held Championships at the same time

WWE couples have dominated the company for many years, with several current and former duos being seen as power couples throughout history.

One thing that cements a power couple's status is winning a championship at the same time as your spouse and then being able to dominate your respective divisions.

Over the years, there have been many couples who have been able to hold championships at the same time, and the following list looks at just five current couples who were able to achieve this feat.

#5. Current WWE couple The Miz and Maryse

nick's 🎂 day @FearlessRiOT • Mickie James vs. Maryse

{WWE Divas Championship}

from WWE Night of Champions (July 26, 2009) • Mickie James vs. Maryse{WWE Divas Championship}from WWE Night of Champions (July 26, 2009) https://t.co/uQQqhpEEsD

The Miz and Maryse are now one of WWE's premier power couples since the Canadian superstar made her return to the company recently. The former Divas Champion is set to make history at The Royal Rumble when she takes on Beth Phoenix and Edge alongside her husband.

Beth and Maryse will be the first two women in history to have battled each other in three different decades when they collide next weekend.

Maryse originally left WWE in 2011 after a five-year tenure with the company where she became Divas Champion twice.

Nicholas Francoletti @NF201111 On this day in wrestling history October 5, The Miz defeated Kofi Kingston to become the new WWE United States Champion on Monday Night Raw in 2009. On this day in wrestling history October 5, The Miz defeated Kofi Kingston to become the new WWE United States Champion on Monday Night Raw in 2009. https://t.co/B2kLiKtEJI

Maryse was Divas Champion back in 2008 at the same time that her husband was holding the Tag Team Championships. She later won the title for a second time in February 2010. At the same time, The Miz was holding both the United States and Tag Team Championships.

The duo were not in a relationship at the time and didn't start their romance until a few years later, marrying in 2014. Maryse returned to the company in 2016 and has since been seen as a manager for her husband, allowing The Miz to become embroiled in several mixed feuds.

The couple have yet to win a championship of any kind together since Maryse's most recent return. However, they are now engaged in a bitter rivalry with Beth Phoenix and Edge. The couples are expected to clash at the upcoming Royal Rumble in a mixed tag team match.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku