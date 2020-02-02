6 Current WWE couples who have wrestled one another

Many wrestling couples have been given the opportunity to face off in the ring

The wrestling world is now full of couples thanks to shows like Total Divas and Total Bellas, it means that many of these couples have been given a spotlight and the number of current public relationships in just WWE has skyrocketed over the past decade.

Even though many of these couples have been made in WWE like Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, Aleister Black and Zelina Vega, Andrade and Charlotte Flair and even Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, several relationships began outside of the company and which means that before they came to WWE they were able to face off in the ring one-on-one. You find that later in this article there was one couple who was able to face off in a WWE ring.

There's nothing like being able to face off against your partner and deciding who's wrestling skill is more superior and it appears that there are a number of couples who have been able to test out this theory at some point during their relationship.

#6. Mike and Maria Kanellis

Both Mike and Maria have pinned each other

The most recent of the match-up's on this list has to be included on a technicality, whilst Mike is small enough to get away with wrestling his wife, it wasn't something that WWE ever put forward and instead, they allowed Maria to pin her husband when he laid down for her and she took the 24/7 Championship. But then, just a few days later when she headed to the hospital to have a checkup on their unborn child, Kanellis pinned his wife whilst she was in the doctors chair.

Interestingly, this still counts as a match since the Championship changed hands and the 24/7 title is always active, which means that currently, the tally between the two stars is even.

1 / 6 NEXT