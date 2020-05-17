There are several current WWE stars who could use a manager

Paul Heyman and Zelina Vega have made the management game in WWE look easy over the years. Heyman has led Brock Lesnar to numerous World Championship wins, whilst Vega has been able to help Andrade win the United States Championship and currently manages Austin Theory and Angel Garza as well.

Managers come and go in WWE, but they don't always work out. Paul Heyman has managed a number of stars over the years, including Cesaro and Curtis Axel, but he didn't have as much success with them as he has with The Beast.

There are many wrestlers on WWE's main roster at present that could use the direction that a manager would give them, as well as the boost that would bring many of them into a decent storyline.

#5. Cedric Alexander and Ricochet

Cedric Alexander and Ricochet have come together on WWE TV over the past few weeks and are currently in a feud with Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink who have been managed by MVP since their promotion to the main roster.

The boost that MVP has given the former NXT stars is obvious to see and since Alexander and Ricochet were unable to reach the heights as singles competitors, it's easy to see a manager being able to boost their chances as a team.

There are a number of former WWE stars including WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry or even D-Von Dudley who could step up and manage the newly-formed high flying team. At present, the duo is floating around the Monday Night RAW roster without direction and need to be able to get the better of Vink and Thorne in their current feud in order to be pushed towards the Tag Team Championship picture.