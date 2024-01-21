5 current WWE stars and their favorite NFL teams

Ever since WWE's rise in prominence, the wrestling promotion has shared many crossover moments with The National Football League. Former NFL players like Goldberg, Steve McMichael, and even Brian Pillman had stints in Titanland or WCW.

Lawrence Tayler participated in the main event of WrestleMania 11. In the last decade, Mojo Rawley, Rob Gronkowski, and George Kittle have appeared at the Show of Shows.

Due to the similar nature of both being contact sports, it makes sense for athletes of one league to be fans of the other league. Pro wrestlers have normal lives outside the ring and many support different NFL squads.

The following five WWE stars are big fans of certain NFL teams.

#5. Otis of Alpha Academy loves the Green Bay Packers

Is it really a surprise that Otis would be a fan of a team associated with food?

The big man of Alpha Academy is a supporter of the Green Bay Packers. Otis grew up in Wisconsin and understandably became a Cheesehead.

Otis has a solid, big personality who would have been a perfect defensive lineman. He'd certainly be hard to move in the trenches of the NFL.

His beloved Packers shocked the favored Dallas Cowboys in the Wildcard Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs. That win earned them a date with the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers.

#4. Baron Corbin loves the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs

One WWE star who has enjoyed a cup of coffee with the NFL out of the ring is Baron Corbin. The former United States spent time on the rosters of the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals. He didn't have any game action but spent time on the practice squad of both teams.

Over the last five years, Corbin has enjoyed the success of his chosen team in the NFL. As he's from Kansas, he's a fan of the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Corbin was also an amateur boxer, so a career it's clear he sought a career in professional sports.

#3. WWE's Johnny Gargano and The Miz are part of the Cleveland Dawg Pound

WWE fans know that Johnny Gargano and The Miz are proud of being from Cleveland, Ohio. The A-Lister has worked that into many of his promos, whether as a face or a heel.

A lot of Gargano's presentation has been that he's an underdog like his beloved Cleveland Browns.

Johnny Wrestling was an honorary captain of the Dawg Pound for a few games. He must bring the team good luck as the Browns are undefeated when he has been the honorary Dawg Pound Captain.

#2. Seth Rollins is a diehard fan of the Chicago Bears

Seth Rollins lives or dies with the success of the Chicago Bears.

Throughout the NFL season, it is common to see tweets from Seth Rollins during Chicago Bears games. The team hasn't been too successful over the last decade, so many of his remarks are about how he 'hates football' when the Bears lose.

The multi-time Champion is from Iowa. The state doesn't have any pro sports teams, so one of the closest teams for fans is the Chicago Bears.

The Bears own the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Will they select someone to make The Visionary happy, or will they trade the pick and continue to roll with Justin Fields at quarterback?

#1. Bayley is an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers

Bayley and George Kittle are fans of each other.

Bayley is a huge fan of the NFC's top-seeded San Francisco 49ers. She regularly attends games when she can and is a friend with WWE superfan and 49ers' tight end George Kittle.

The former Hugger hails from San Jose, California, which is situated in San Francisco Bay. The city sits about halfway up the state's Pacific coast. With three teams (and previously four), it wouldn't be hard to find a team to root for in California.

The 49ers have enjoyed a lot of recent success, including making the Super Bowl in 2019. They entered the 2023-24 playoffs as the top seed in the NFC.