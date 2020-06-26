5 current WWE stars you didn't know had criminal records

A number of current WWE stars have criminal records

Did you know that these current WWE stars had past run ins with the law?

WWE works hard to ensure that their superstars are role models to the younger generation of the WWE Universe. Many young children want to grow up to be just like their favorite WWE superstars, so these performers have to make sure they are seen in a certain light.

Sadly, they haven't always been the squeaky clean stars that are seen on RAW or SmackDown each week. WWE stars' personal lives are not strictly clear-cut black and white. Many stars have struggled with substance addictions, for instance, and others have been involved in DUIs.

The company is certainly aware that these stars have criminal records, but for some of them, their brushes with the law came before they decided to pursue a career in a wrestling ring. Thankfully, many of these stars have since turned their lives around. Sadly, that isn't the case for all of the stars on this list.

#5. Jimmy Uso

Perhaps the most recent WWE star to be placed under arrest, Jimmy Uso was arrested for a DUI back in July 2019. Uso was booked after he was pulled over and declined a sobriety test. He was seen driving erratically after "swerving left and right."

This was Uso's third DUI after charges in 2011 and 2013, and the second time in mere months that he was arrested after an altercation with police officers in February 2019.

Uso's case went to court in the fall of 2019 and the former Tag Team Champion pleaded "no-contest to interfering with a government employee in exchange for paying a $450 fine”.

Naomi took to Twitter after the altercation and defended her husband after it was revealed that to was the former Women's Champion behind the wheel.

“I was NOT ticketed, I was NOT drinking, leaving the lot I was unaware that it exits to a 1-way street (it was dark snow no signs no traffic I was pulled immediately made a mistake and I own it) as for my husband he's more of a man you'll ever be & I'll leave it at that #blocked.”

