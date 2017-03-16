Why was Roman Reigns arrested in 2010?

Roman Reigns arrested in 2010. Pictures of his mugshots have also been released.

The Big Dog was handcuffed by cops for disorderly conduct in 2010

Roman Reigns may be going to WrestleMania to face The Undertaker, but there are still some events of his past that WWE wants to keep under wraps. Given that Reigns has been pushed as the poster boy for the company, the news of his arrest back in 2010 may affect those plans.

Roman Reigns has climbed the ranks in WWE and with such notoriety comes a host of fans browsing the internet to seek out more information about him; Consequently, some new information has surfaced about the Big Dog.

A few weeks before signing a contract with WWE to join its developmental promotion, Florida Championship Wrestling, Reigns was arrested in Pensacola, FL. Reigns, who had grown up in Pensacola had been arrested for disorderly conduct, intoxication, affray, unlawful assembly, and riot. This incident happened in June 2010 and had been under the wraps till 2013 when Mugshots.com published pictures of his mugshot and labelled them as ‘Roman Reigns of WWE.’

A copy of the image released by Mugshots.com in 2013

His lewd conduct in public would lead to him getting arrested. He was later released on a $1000 bond and charged with $500 for each of his offences.

The Wrestlemania headliner’s shenanigans in Florida did not affect his career in WWE. It is not known whether WWE officials were aware of his arrest at the time of his signing.

WWE would want too many of its fans, especially the younger generation to know that the man being built as the Superman of the roster, that spears Giants and owns the yard, was once arrested for being drunk and picking a fight in public. It certainly doesn’t fit the image of a socially responsible company that WWE advertises itself to be.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com