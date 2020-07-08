5 Current WWE stars who married outside of the business

The wrestling business is one that forces people together since the main roster of WWE is on the road for around 300 days a year. This means that there isn't a lot of time to see family whilst performing under a WWE contract.

Currently, there are a number of WWE couples that have made it seem as though many relationships are formed on the road, and whilst this is the case, it isn't always the way things happen.

The likes of Naomi and Jimmy Uso, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, and even The Miz and Maryse are all examples of current WWE couples, but many other stars have been fortunate enough to have found love outside of the business.

#5 Kevin Owens

Every year, I struggle to find the words to properly express just how much you mean to me.



You are the most beautiful, my light in darkness, the one that makes my world go ‘round.



I’m so grateful to be home with you to celebrate this year.



Happy birthday, love of my life! pic.twitter.com/ejbaHB64KL — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) July 6, 2020

Kevin Owens came to WWE through the NXT brand back in 2014. The former NXT Champion was then promoted to the main roster the following year and made his son Owen part of the storyline that was developed between KO and John Cena.

Owens has never been private about his personal life and just recently shared the story about how his wife recently lost her grandfather in the midst of a global pandemic and the struggles that his family has been forced to go through with all of the new rules and regulations in place.

Owens married Karina Lamer, now known as Karina Steen back in 2007 and together the couple has two children, a son called Owen, in tribute to the late WWE star Owen Hart, and a daughter called Elodie.

Owens has openly talked about his wife both inside and outside of the ring and stated that she loved him when he had nothing and has been on this crazy wrestling journey with him from the beginning.

