5 Current WWE stars that overcame difficult childhoods

Many current WWE Stars have had to endure difficult childhoods to make it in wrestling

Many current WWE stars endured difficult childhoods en-route to WWE

Many of WWE's biggest stars have endured difficult childhoods

Whilst there are a number of WWE stars who have been able to walk into the company as legacies, much like Randy Orton, this isn't the case for every star on the roster.

Many current WWE stars were forced to endure quite the childhood before they made their way into the wrestling business. AJ Lee revealed in her autobiography that she was made homeless a number of times and at one point was living in a motel.

Dean Ambrose's struggles in his childhood have been well documented whilst Rich Swann was once a drug dealer after both of his parents passed away when he was young. The WWE stars on TV each week are real people with real stories from their past and some of these stars are real-life fighters.

#5 R-Truth

R-Truth was recently the focus of a WWE 24 where he talked about his life before he was able to find wrestling. Truth was once completely focused on his music and after he graduated high school at the age of 18 the former 24/7 Champion needed to deal drugs to make enough money to finance his lifestyle.

Truth was dealing cocaine on the streets from a young age whilst he tried to push for a career in the music industry.

Sadly this led to a number of arrests and then 13 months in jail before he was approached by Jackie Crockett of the National Wrestling Alliance at a halfway house following his release.

Truth still wasn't interested in wrestling at that time since he wanted to make his music career a reality, but two years later he contacted Crockett and started his lengthy career. Truth mad this wrestling debut in 1997 and then joined WWE just two years later in 1999.

