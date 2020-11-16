5 current WWE stars who could target The Undertaker at Survivor Series 

This year's Survivor Series marks three decades since The Undertaker made his debut in WWE and the company has decided to mark the occasion by having a farewell to The Deadman.

The Undertaker announced his official retirement from WWE back in the summer in his Last Ride documentary, but there have since been rumors that the seven-time World Champion could be looking for one more match.

The Undertaker has come back from the brink of retirement a number of times and there are already several current WWE stars who are looking for a match with The Phenom. Could Survivor Series be a ruse to set up one last WrestleMania match for The Deadman?

#5 AJ Styles could interrupt The Undertaker

AJ Styles was the last man to wrestle The Undertaker and his ego has definitely been boosted knowing that he will be able to pull out that piece of trivia for the rest of his career.

At present, Styles is trying to make Survivor Series about him as the self-proclaimed captain of Team RAW. This obviously isn't working out well for him since his teammates refuse to fall in line and if he sees The Deadman at Survivor Series then there could be some kind of altercation.

It was made clear that Styles was having flashbacks from his match with The Undertaker when he was part of the Money in the Bank ladder match earlier this year. Could this have been a hint that the two men are destined to come to blows one more time?

Would the outcome be any different now that Styles doesn't have Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to back him up? The character that Styles has at present would be the perfect man to interrupt The Deadman and take one more Tombstone.