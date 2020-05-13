5 Current WWE stars that you didn't know where also mothers 

There are a number of WWE mothers on the main roster at present

Becky Lynch made a blockbuster announcement last night on Monday Night RAW when she relinquished the RAW Women's Championship and stated that she was leaving to become a mother, meaning that she will be added to a long list of WWE mothers.

The Irish Lass Kicker seems to be focused on the path to motherhood at present but it's hoped that she will make her return to WWE when the occasion arises within the next few years.

Whilst many fans believe that this isn't a realistic goal, there are already a number of current WWE stars who have proved that it is possible to be a mother and juggle a blossoming wrestling career. Though history has shown that it's much easier for the father to return to the ring following the birth of a child, there are a number of female wrestlers who have been able to continue to wrestle whilst their child grows up.

Becky Lynch and her fiance Seth Rollins are about to step into the world of parenthood, but lucky for the two stars, there are already a number of WWE superstars on the current roster who have been able to prove that they can juggle being mothers as well as having success as wrestlers.

Whilst there are more male wrestlers who are parents than there are female, there are still a number of mothers who have been able to return to the ring and show exactly what they are made of, with their children watching on from ringside.

#5 Mickie James

Mickie James is a former six-time Women's Champion and only returned to WWE back in 2017 after being away from the company for around seven years.

Mickie James was then inserted into one the biggest feuds at that time, before moving over to Monday Night Raw and feuding with Alexa Bliss. Whilst Mickie James' active contract with WWE has now come to an end, she is still a member of the WWE roster since she provides commentary on Main Event.

James is married to fellow wrestler Nick Aldis and the couple has a five year old son called Donovan Patrick Aldis who was born back in 2014, which means that James is both a wrestler and a mother. Donovan was born just a few years after James was released from WWE and the former Champion was then able to return to the company just three years after his birth.