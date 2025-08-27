  • home icon
  5 Current WWE stars who were at Vince McMahon's birthday party last weekend

5 Current WWE stars who were at Vince McMahon's birthday party last weekend

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Aug 27, 2025 10:25 GMT
Vince McMahon is former WWE CEO!
Vince McMahon is a former WWE Chairman (Picture credit: wwe.com)

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon celebrated his 80th birthday this past weekend on August 23. He resigned from the company in January 2024 after former employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him.

McMahon reportedly threw a big party on his 80th birthday. The celebration was held at New York City's Gotham Hall. As per a report, multiple present and former WWE Superstars were there to celebrate with the veteran promoter.

This article will take a look at five current WWE Superstars who were present at Vince McMahon's party.

#5. John Cena

John Cena remains one of Vince McMahon's closest friends despite the controversy. In recent years, he has expressed admiration for McMahon in interviews.

Cena has always expressed how WWE and McMahon changed his life. According to reports, The Cenation Leader was at Vince's 80th birthday party. The 48-year-old star is currently nearing the end of his retirement run. He is set to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris this weekend and will likely kick off a feud against Brock Lesnar after that.

#4. R-Truth

R-Truth (aka Ron Killings) has been a Vince McMahon guy for years. He is a workhorse and one of the most reliable wrestlers in the company. Earlier this year, fans on social media were furious when Truth was released from the company.

Fans totally hijacked social media with "We Want Truth" hashtags, which eventually forced World Wrestling Entertainment to re-sign the legend. The abovementioned report revealed that even Killings was at Vince's party.

#3. Three-time WWE United States Champion Sheamus

Sheamus is currently engaged in a heated rivalry against Rusev on Monday Night RAW. They are all set to settle their differences at the 2025 Clash in Paris Premium Live Event in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

The Celtic Warrior was also at McMahon's birthday party. He was seen in a picture posted by Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been riding a massive wave of success on Friday Night SmackDown and has begun his chase for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

McIntyre was labeled as "The Chosen One" during his first stint in the Stamford-based promotion, and Vince McMahon always had high hopes for the Scotsman. The former world champion's second run with the company has reflected that. The 40-year-old star was also at his ex-boss' party, as seen in Lawler's picture.

#1. The Miz

The Miz has undoubtedly been one of the most loyal superstars and a workhorse for WWE since his debut. Currently, he is competing in Friday Night SmackDown's tag team division alongside Carmelo Hayes.

The A-Lister was also seen at Vince McMahon's birthday party alongside his wife, Maryse Mizanin. The couple was seen in a picture on Jerry Lawler's Instagram Story.

