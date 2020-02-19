5 Current WWE stars you didn't know were best friends

Some interesting friendships have been created in WWE in recent years

There are many WWE superstars whose friendships have been used on WWE TV to make much more compelling storylines. The likes of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, as well as Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano, have been able to have show-stealing feuds on NXT because their chemistry has carried the rivalry.

There are also several friendships including Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose and Sasha Banks and Bayley who have proved that their friendship is strong enough to withstand the harsh realities in WWE.

Much like relationships, WWE chooses to spotlight many friendships and not others, so here are some interesting friendships from outside of the ring that have been overlooked by both WWE and the WWE Universe.

#5. Sheamus and Rusev

Rusev is over on Monday Night RAW at present, stuck in a storyline that revolves around the fact that his wife cheated on his with Bobby Lashley, whilst Sheamus has recently made his return on Friday Night SmackDown and has since targetted Shorty G in what was a random way to bring the Irish star back into the fold.

Even if Sheamus and Rusev were on the same brand, this would still be a random friendship, but even so, it appears that both men have a joint love of working out and in recent months have been spending a lot more time together. The above image proves that the two men don't only meet up for sessions at the gym, so their friendship must go much deeper.

Rusev has updated a number of posts on his Instagram page that include the former World Champion, so despite traveling in different directions with different brands, these two men have still found time to work out together.

