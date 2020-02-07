5 Current WWE stars you didn't know were third-generation wrestlers

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Did you know that these stars came from a long line of wrestlers in their own family?

There are many couples in WWE currently who have recently been able to announce that they have welcomed a child, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, Miz and Maryse and Mike and Maria Kanellis which has led to many fans questioning if they will ever see Birdie Joe face off against Monroe Sky or Fredrica Moon in a WWE ring.

These couples are currently on the main roster so they are much more mainstream than many wrestling couples have ever been, but that doesn't mean that there aren't many other superstars who have welcomed children before them and in turn introduced them to the business that made them famous.

Charlotte Flair is one of WWE's best-known second-generation stars after following in her father's footsteps. Natalya is the best-known third generation since her grandfather and father were both in the business before her, but it appears that several third-generation stars have skated under the radar.

#5. Curtis Axel

Curtis Axel hasn't been used much on WWE TV over the past few years, but he is a former Intercontinental Champion and was once managed by Paul Heyman, but is seen as one of the stars that Heyman wasn't able to thrive with. (Others include Cesaro and Ryback)

Even though Curtis Axel has been unable to have the same success in the ring as his father and grandfather, the former Champion is still seen as one of WWE's current third-generation stars since he's the son of WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect and grandson of Larry "The Axe" Hennig.

His ring name comes from his father's real name of Curt Hennig and his grandfather's ring name "The Axe." Axel also has a sister who is wrestling outside of WWE called Amy Hennig.

