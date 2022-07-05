5 current WWE Superstars who could align themselves with Roman Reigns in The Bloodline 

Roman Reigns recently inked a new deal with WWE which sees him appear a lot less on TV and live events. This has led to speculation that there could be more members added to The Bloodline so that the faction can continue to dominate the company in his absence.

Several current superstars would be able to slot into a role in The Bloodline with ease. There are also a few who could become honorary members since they aren't actually seen as "blood" relatives of Roman Reigns and The Usos.

#5 Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been working closely with The Usos over the past few months and has already become what's seen as an "Honorary Uce". However, it doesn't seem like he has been accepted into the group by Roman Reigns. Zayn has tried everything to get the attention of The Tribal Chief and upon his return to SmackDown in the coming weeks, it could finally be time for Sami to become a member of The Bloodline.

As the saying goes, "blood is thicker than water" but Sami has proven recently that even though he isn't related to Reigns, he has his best interests at heart.

#4 Solo Sikoa

As the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, it's a surprise that Solo Skioa wasn't added to The Bloodline much sooner. Recent rumors suggest that this was the original plan. Now that the star has made an impact in NXT, he could be called up to the main roster alongside his brothers.

Sikoa would only serve to help The Bloodline become much more dominant and would also ensure that the team was still a trio when Reigns was on hiatus. Sikoa is one of several WWE Superstars who are related to Reigns by blood and would be the most obvious choice to join the team.

#3 Naomi could return and align herself with Roman Reigns

Naomi has been absent from WWE since walking out of an episode of Monday Night RAW back in May. The former Women's Champion has been active on social media but there has been no update on her WWE status since her suspension was announced several weeks ago.

It is believed that Naomi's links to The Bloodline will allow her to return to WWE and she could return to be added to the group. In the past, both Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso have noted that Naomi should be added to the team, but this is yet to become a reality.

#2 Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali has all of the frustrations of the company on his shoulders and reached the point of handing in his release request earlier this year. Despite this, the star has remained a part of WWE and even though he was given a slight push in April, he has been relegated back to Main Event.

Ali needs a boost and someone like Roman Reigns could change his career. If Ali was able to become an honorary member of The Bloodline, he could help the team out and push them the way RETRIBUTION could have been pushed and even bring back his old hacker-style gimmick, which would allow The Bloodline to use information against their opponents.

#1 Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville is no longer a WWE Official but she is someone who is used to having the power to wield. If she is no longer able to be an authority figure on RAW or SmackDown, then she could align herself with the most powerful man in the company.

Deville has her own connections and could find a way to control The Women's Division in favor of The Bloodline. It would be a fruitful partnership for both Reigns and Deville and it would allow her to get back at Adam Pearce, who she has seemingly stepped into a feud with since she was fired from her position.

This could be a different way for Deville to go after the Women's Championship and dominate the company, without having to put her suit back on.

