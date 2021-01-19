5 Current WWE Superstars who almost look unrecognizable from their early wrestling days

One of the most crucial traits of a WWE Superstar is the overall appearance that they present in front of millions of fans on a weekly basis. These Superstars certainly need the wrestling skills and mic-work to make it big in WWE, but how they look also plays a major part in their success in the long run. There have been several instances in the history of WWE where Superstars have changed their appearances drastically in quick fashion, over a long time period.

Today, WWE boasts one of the deepest rosters in its rich and storied history. When one combines RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and NXT UK, the talent pool is second to none. In this slideshow, we will be taking a look at five of WWE's current Superstars, and focus on how different they look now, compared to when they had started their careers, be it in WWE or anywhere else.

#5 Jeff Hardy

Razor Ramon vs Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy will go down as one of the most popular Superstars in WWE history, as well as in pro wrestling. He mostly portrayed the character of a babyface, and his high-flying ability became a hit with the WWE Universe. Hardy made his WWE debut way back in 1994, and faced Razon Ramon in his first match, in a loss. Years later, Jeff Hardy had become one of the most popular mid-card acts in all of WWE, along with his brother Matt Hardy.

Jeff Hardy became a top babyface in WWE

Jeff and Matt Hardy were tag team specialists who feuded with Edge-Christian and The Dudley Boyz on various occasions. In a few years' time, Jeff Hardy finally made his way to the main event, and won his first and only WWE title at Armageddon 2008, by defeating Triple H and Edge in a Triple Threat match. Embedded above is Jeff Hardy's first match on WWE TV, and it's incredible how different he currently looks compared to his younger version. You can also check out his match against Randy Orton on a recent edition of RAW, for comparison.

Jeff Hardy is a multiple-time World Champion who has wowed fans for the entirety of his career as a professional wrestler. There's zero doubt that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, in the near future.