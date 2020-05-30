5 Current WWE Superstars and their dream matches

These WWE Superstars are certainly in demand right now

As followers of the WWE product, fans love to indulge in a bit of fantasy booking from time to time. We love to think about prospective dream matches that our favorite Superstars should take part in. But the fans alone don't think that way. WWE Superstars themselves too have a few names in minds when it comes to stars they would like to face in the company.

Be it as a one-off encounter or an elongated feud, WWE Superstars have spoken their minds during interviews and told us about what their dream matches would look like.

Thus, let us take the opportunity to look at five current WWE Superstars who have gone on record to talk about opponents whom they would like to tough it out against inside the squared circle.

#5 Matt Riddle - Drew McIntyre

We begin with the man who has been in the news lately. Last night on SmackDown, it was confirmed that Matt Riddle will be moving on from NXT and joining the Blue brand. The Original Bro has had many memorable encounters on WWE's Black and Gold brand but we could see him in some enticing feuds in the next few months.

However, if you ask Riddle, he already has one particular opponent in mind. When asked about his dream match in WWE during a conversation with Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy, The King of Bros would express his desire to face the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre:

"Right now, the biggest stallion in the WWE stable would have to be Drew McIntyre. The guy is a hoss. I wrestled him on the indies at EVOLVE and stuff like that. The guy is a professional. He looks the part, he is the part. He talks the talk, he can walk the walk. He's great. You know, so I'd like to have a match because he's the guy to beat."

Unfortunately for Riddle, McIntyre is ruling the roost on RAW while he'll be making his presence felt on Friday Night SmackDown. Who knows though, we may see a match between the two in the future thanks to the brand-to-brand invitational rule?

Since we have already seen these two tough it out in the indies, we know for a fact that McIntyre vs. Riddle inside a WWE ring would be money and is certainly a match worth looking forward to.