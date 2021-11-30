5 current Superstars who have been with WWE for more than a decade

Superstars who have been with WWE for decades have always considered two aspects of paramount importance - loyalty and longevity.

Loyalty to Vince McMahon's promotion is their motivation to continue working tirelessly. This leads to the longevity of their careers. Legends like Kane, Edge, and most famously, The Undertaker have been with the company for decades.

In a similar vein, a few talents on the current roster have been around for a long time, entertaining fans every day. In this article, we look at five such superstars who have been with WWE for more than a decade:

Special Mention - WWE Legend - Triple H

Triple H has arguably been one of the finest performers in the squared circle.

His career in the ring has spanned almost two-and-a-half decades, having debuted in WWE in 1995. During this time, The Game has been a 14-time world champion, five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, and three-time Tag Team Champion. He's also a two-time Royal Rumble Winner.

Apart from these esteemed feats, Triple H has also been a locker-room leader and the co-founder of one of the most famous factions in WWE history, D-Generation X.

The Cerebral Assassin has now become a behind-the-scenes authority as the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development. He is also the creator and executive producer of NXT.

#5 WWE Superstar - Natalya

Natalya has been with the WWE for well over a decade.

Having debuted in 2008, Natalya has kept herself relevant till date as a testament to her longevity in the business. This comes as no surprise as she hails from the legendary Hart family, famous fr their passion for professional wrestling.

The Canadian superstar was the first woman in WWE history to hold the Divas Championship and the SmackDown Women's Championship.

In addition to these accolades, Natalya has also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Tamina, making her an extremely talented superstar.

