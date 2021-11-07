5 current WWE Superstars who could become world champion in 2022

2021 has been an intriguing year for WWE. The company started producing shows on a closed set. Now they are back on the road and going in a new direction. WWE President Nick Khan has been restructuring the company, including revamping NXT.

2022 promises to be a blockbuster year for WWE. The company has already announced its pay-per-view schedule, which includes multiple stadium events. WWE is going big with the world, finally getting back to normal after the pandemic.

That being said, 2022 could be a breakout year for many WWE superstars. Let's take a look at five current WWE superstars who could become world champions in 2022.

#5. Cesaro could become WWE Universal Champion in 2022

Cesaro is currently on SmackDown. To have any chance of becoming a world champion, he needs to topple Roman Reigns. If one man can do it, then it's The Swiss Superman.

The WWE Universe has been calling for it for years. The only person against it was WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon was vocal about Cesaro when he appeared on Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network a few years ago. He claimed Cesaro lacked "it" but hoped it would come someday.

❦ ꫝꪗ᥇𝘳𝓲ᦔ ❦ @TheHybridEnigma



Ladies and gentlemen, this is your future world champion.



#Wrestlemania Congratulations to Cesaro on a big win. Well deserved 👏Ladies and gentlemen, this is your future world champion. Congratulations to Cesaro on a big win. Well deserved 👏Ladies and gentlemen, this is your future world champion. #Wrestlemania https://t.co/EH2p1wft6r

Fellow WWE superstar and former tag team partner Sheamus believes Cesaro will become a world champion someday:

"Cesaro will become a world champion, and he’s got the perfect opportunity. He has been on a roll, but that’s because the reigns are off. The shackles are off. Now he’s able to do his stuff, he’s able to do what he wants to do, and he’s a very exciting dude to watch. The stuff he can do is unbelievable." (h/t ewrestling)

Right now, the SmackDown roster isn't heavy on challengers for the Universal Championship. It can be Cesaro's chance to finally make 2022 his year.

Maybe the former Andre The Giant Memorial trophy winner can set his sights on winning the Royal Rumble. The Cesaro Section will soon rise.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh