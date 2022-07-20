5 Current WWE Superstars who could believably defeat Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are considered to be two of the biggest draws in WWE at present. The two men will collide in the main event of SummerSlam next weekend for the final time in a Last Man Standing Match.

Theory has been teasing a Money in the Bank cash in on whichever star is still standing at the end of the match. Social media has been filled with fans asking whether or not it's believable that Theory could pin either of these men even following a grueling clash.

Whilst Theory perhaps isn't the best choice to defeat either man, there are several current superstars who could believably defeat both of the company's top stars.

#5. Seth Rollins has already defeated both Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in one match

Seth Rollins has seemingly stepped down from the main event picture in recent months. It has been a long drought for The Visionary in his quest for a Championship. That being said, Rollins is always a threat whenever he steps in the ring.

The former Shield member has crossed paths with Roman Reigns on several occasions and was even able to defeat him at the 2022 Royal Rumble via disqualification. Back in 2015, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and was able to defeat both Reigns and Lesnar in a triple threat match in the WrestleMania 31 main event.

A lot has changed in the last seven years, but it's still easy to believe that Rollins has what it takes to overcome both men.

#4. Bobby Lashley has been built as a threat on RAW

Bobby Lashley has been built as a legitimate threat on RAW over the past year and hasn't been pinned on the company's flagship show since September 2021. Lashley is currently the United States Champion and will defend his title against Theory at SummerSlam, but could easily be in the main event match.

Lashley is a former WWE Champion and has unfinished business with Brock Lesnar whilst also eyeing Reigns' Undisputed Championship.

Of all the men in the company at present, given his MMA background, Lashley would be one of the most believable to be able to defeat both megastars.

#3. Gunther is currently undefeated on the main roster

Gunther once dominated WWE under the name WALTER, but in recent months he has been dominating the SmackDown brand. Just weeks after his debut he's the reigning Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther is yet to be pinned on the main roster, and given the push that he has been handed on the blue brand, it's easy to see him going up against Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar in the near future.

Gunther is already one of the company's best heels and in a few years' time, he could be one of their main event stars.

#2. Bron Breakker could be a force to be reckoned with on the main roster

Bron Breakker has wrestling in his blood and has already proved his worth on the NXT brand. There have been rumors regarding his call-up and if he was given the chance on the main roster then he could easily slot into the current storylines.

Breakker has the potential to be the next Brock Lesnar if given the chance, but in order for this to happen, Lesnar or Reigns need to put him over. This would make it clear that he is the next big thing.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar can't dominate WWE forever, and at some point there has to be someone new added to the equation.

#1. Drew McIntyre looks like the favorite to defeat Roman Reigns in the United Kingdom

Drew McIntyre was released from WWE back in 2014. He was re-signed after completely dominating the Indy Circuit and changing his look. McIntyre is one of very few stars who has already defeated Brock Lesnar.

The Scottish Warrior became WWE Champion by defeating Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 and has since stepped up to challenge Roman Reigns in recent months. The belief here is that McIntyre will face Reigns at Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom in September and will finally be handed the moment he was denied in 2020.

This would mean that McIntyre has then pinned both men for major championships.

