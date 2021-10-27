5 Current WWE Superstars who are deeply private about their personal lives 

Over the past few decades, the rise of social media has made it impossible for many celebrities and WWE Superstars to maintain a personal life.

Public figures are expected to live their lives online, and fans are pushing for more and more personal information about stars, despite not being relevant to their job.

While several current WWE Superstars put their whole lives on social media, others purposely keep themselves as private as possible.

The following list looks at just five WWE Superstars who are seen as the most private of the current roster.

#5 Roman Reigns is a very private WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns comes from a family of wrestlers, and much of his personal information is readily available online.

As the son of WWE Hall of Famer Sika from The Wild Samoans, Reigns has lived much of his life in the spotlight and has learned to ensure that he keeps certain details private.

While it's well-known that Reigns has a daughter called Joelle, the current Universal Champion is very private about his younger kids since he has two sets of twins with his wife, Galina. The names of his youngest children are unknown, and no images of them have been shared online.

Given the hate that Reigns was subjected to at the start of his WWE career, it's easy to see why he would ensure that his family is protected from the same kind of backlash.

Unlike many current WWE Superstars, Reigns doesn't update his social media accounts very often and doesn't open up about his personal life on any platform. Reigns only got social media because WWE forced him to since he scarcely adds anything to his pages and only recently joined Instagram.

Reigns is currently seen as the biggest star in WWE, and if he is to become the next John Cena, then he needs to protect his family from a certain genre of fans.

