Roman Reigns has won a total of nine championships in his decade-long WWE career. The Tribal Chief is a Grand Slam Champion, having won the world, midcard and tag team titles. He also won the 2015 Royal Rumble, bringing his count of major accolades in the company to 10.

Of The Head of the Table's nine championship reigns, two are ongoing while one ended when he relinquished the Universal title due to Leukemia in October 2018.

He has been dethroned six times - five as a singles superstar and once as a tag team competitor. Two of the men that have defeated Reigns for a title now ply their trade in AEW, but a few current stars who've taken a title off The Tribal Chief are still affiliated with the Stamford-based promotion.

Here are five current superstars that have dethroned Roman Reigns in WWE before.

#5. Cody Rhodes was the first man to pin Roman Reigns for a championship in WWE

Before he was The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes had Roman Reigns' number

For many WWE fans, Cody Rhodes is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match. The American Nightmare is heavily favored to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and be the one to finally end The Tribal Chief's (at that point) 945-day reign.

Should this come to pass, it would tie in nicely to the fact that Rhodes was the first WWE Superstar to pin Reigns for a title. The American Nightmare and his brother Goldust defeated The Big Dog and Seth Rollins in October 2013 to become World Tag Team Champions.

This ended Reigns' first championship run, and history could repeat itself in the near future when the two men inevitably meet again.

#4. The Miz dethroned Roman Reigns as Intercontinental Champion on the 25th Anniversary episode of WWE RAW

The Miz celebrates beating Roman Reigns on RAW 25

The Miz confronted Roman Reigns on last night's episode of WWE RAW and got knocked out for his troubles.

The Awesome One was used as a stepping stone in building towards The Tribal Chief's match against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel since he is currently a lower mid-card player. However, he was once more than a match for the six-time world champion, memorably defeating the latter on RAW's 25th anniversary.

The Miz held his own against The Big Dog before clinching the win with help from the Miztourage and an exposed turnbuckle. This marked The A-Lister's eighth IC title win and cemented him as the top star on RAW in Brock Lesnar's perpetual absence as Universal champion.

If the two-time Grand Slam Champion can recapture the magic of that run from late 2017 to early 2018, he could become a threat to Reigns again.

#3. Triple H dethroned WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns in the 2016 Royal Rumble

Triple H may no longer be an in-ring competitor, but he is still a WWE Superstar by virtue of being an authority figure. The Game thus takes his place on this list since he memorably dethroned Roman Reigns by shockingly entering the 2016 Royal Rumble at #30 and winning it.

He eliminated Reigns before sending Dean Ambrose over the tope rope to win his 14th and final world title and second Rumble. This paved the way for a monumental clash with The Big Dog in the main event of WrestleMania 32, which ended in victory for the latter.

The King Of Kings proved that he could still use mind games to climb to the top of the mountain, but was eventually conquered by the younger man. Now that The Game is retired, The Tribal Chief can rest a little easier knowing that he has one less former conqueror to worry about.

#2. Sheamus ended Roman Reigns' first world title reign within 315 seconds

Roman Reigns' first WWE World Championship reign was one of the shortest-lived in the company's history. After finally claiming the industry's top prize despite The Authority's best efforts, Reigns' coronation ceremony was cut short by Sheamus' Money In The Bank cash-in.

The Big Dog put up a valiant fight considering that he had just battled Dean Ambrose, but he lost the title five minutes and fifteen seconds into his reign. The Celtic Warrior reigned for just 22 days before The Big Dog reclaimed the championship in a Title vs. Career match, and hasn't been world champion since.

Could his resurgent popularity propel him to a KofiMania-esque babyface run culminating in another dethroning? The 12-time champion doesn't need it at this point, but it would be poetic for him to end Roman's longest reign, having ended his shortest one many years ago.

#1. Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns clean at Money In The Bank 2016

All three of Roman Reigns' first WWE World Heavyweight title wins came while Seth Rollins was sidelined with a long-term injury.

The Architect relinquished the title in October 2015 after tearing his ACL at a live event, paving the way for Reigns' coronation. He shockingly returned at Extreme Rules and attacked his former stablemate after the latter retained against AJ Styles.

This set up a title match at Money In The Bank 2016, where Rollins defeated The Big Dog clean after a 25-minute battle. The Visionary's own reign ended within minutes as Dean Ambrose successfully cashed in the contract he had won two hours before.

Rollins has maintained a strong record against The Tribal Chief since then, and is the only superstar to score a victory over the latter in his current reign. If anyone can dethrone Reigns, it's his former brother in arms.

