5 current WWE Superstars Edge never faced

Following a heartwarming second run, it seems as if Edge is done with WWE. The Rated-R Superstar's contract recently expired, and the rumor mill indicates that the legend is AEW bound.

Since his bone-chilling surprise return at Royal Rumble 2020, The Master Manipulator battled some of the modern generation's brightest. Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, and Jey Uso all shared the ring with the Hall of Famer.

However, there were still several members of WWE's roster who never stepped in the ring against The Rated-R Superstar, including some established veterans.

#5. Edge vs. Sami Zayn would have been a treat

Edge never wrestled Sami Zayn in a one-on-one encounter.

As most fans must be aware, Edge is of Canadian descent, and he helped carve a path for many in his country, including former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Owens received the golden opportunity to compete against The Ultimate Opportunist at Madison Square Garden in February 2022. However, Owens' tag partner, Zayn, was not that fortunate.

Zayn spoke very highly about The Hall of Famer, detailing the impact he had on his professional wrestling career.

“When I think about him, I don’t think at all about the career he’s had, I think about the guy, and I don’t know how many people you could really say that about. Edge was the first guy from WWE that I has ever really met as an independent wrestler, and he was so nice."

Furthermore, the eleven-time World Champion even expressed keen interest in facing Zayn in Canada.

Despite their mutual respect, they never had much of a connection inside a WWE ring. They crossed paths during the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match, but a one-on-one encounter between the two remains a fantasy dream bout.

#4. Bobby Lashley

Two veterans that have racked up quite the resume in pro wrestling, Edge and Bobby Lashley have had a profound impact on the industry. Unfortunately, the two WWE titans never collided in the ring.

It would have been a "Battle of the Spears." A war between The Hall of Famer's grit and resilience vs. The All Mighty's sheer strength and athleticism. However, it was never meant to be.

We came close earlier this year when Lashley and Edge landed on SmackDown. They both participated in the World Heavyweight Title tournament, but The Rated-R Superstar was eliminated in the first round while The All Mighty progressed to the semi-finals.

Fans were thrilled at the prospect of the two veterans sharing the ring, but we never got to see that happen.

#3. Shinsuke Nakamura

This match is probably not on every fan's list of fantasy dream encounters, but it would have been a solid, hard-hitting affair.

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the best-known pure-strikers on the planet. Over the years, The Rated-R Superstar has had some incredible contests against such strikers. Think back to the legend's rivalry with The Undertaker and Triple H.

If WWE had put The King of Strong Style and The Ultimate Oppertunist in the ring, an instant classic was bound to follow. Unfortunately, the creative team only started rebuilding Nakamura as a main-event caliber superstar once Edge's second run entered its final stage.

Had the company pushed Nakamura earlier, this match would have likely occurred.

#2. Logan Paul

Logan Paul has wowed many with his in-ring prowess.

Logan Paul is one of the most recognizable names across the globe. Initially labeled a "celebrity," Paul has proven he can hang in there with the cream of the crop, establishing himself as a credible WWE Superstar.

The Maverick also seems to have found his rhythm with the fan base as an arrogant heel. A good way to elevate his stock as a competitor would have been to pair him with a die-hard fan-favorite in Edge.

The eleven-time World Champion was riding on a massive wave of popularity upon his heart-warming return from retirement. Defeating a mega babyface in the Hall of Famer would have garnered nuclear heat and put Paul on the map.

#1. Brock Lesnar

The Ultimate Opportunist recently celebrated his silver jubilee in August. The Beast Incarnate crossed two decades as a dominant performer last year. Yet, these two trailblazers never met each other in a one-on-one match.

At Rebellion 2002, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman defeated Edge in a Handicap match. Considering Heyman's limited ring ability, The Beast and The Rated-R Superstar took up the major burden. Nevertheless, the history books will never show a one-on-one bout between the two veterans.

By the time The Hall of Famer became a top-tier Superstar, Lesnar had left WWE for UFC. When they both were active competitors in their respective second runs, the company wanted them to elevate newer talent.

Thus, there were limited opportunities to book a one-on-one match between Edge and Brock Lesnar.

