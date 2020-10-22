5 Current WWE Superstars who could join The Hurt Business

WWE has done a fantastic job of presenting The Hurt Business as a major part of the RAW roster since the group was formed a few months ago. Currently, the faction has just four members. Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP make up the group that has dominated Monday nights in recent times.

There have been teases in the past of The Hurt Business adding new members, with the likes of Apollo Crews and Ricochet turning down invitations that have been extended by stable leader MVP.

At present, several underutilised WWE Superstars could benefit from being recruited into The Hurt Business. Aside from boosting their own careers, these potential new members could help the faction appear even stronger with its increased numbers. Here are just five such Superstars.

#5. Mercedes Martinez could be added to The Hurt Business

In case you forgot...

IM STILL HERE!!

Just building a BETTER me. pic.twitter.com/lFRpEzArRb — Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) October 21, 2020

Mercedes Martinez was originally promoted to the main roster as a member of RETRIBUTION and handed the name Retaliation. In recent weeks, though, the former NXT star has been missing from episodes of RAW - and has now not been seen with RETRIBUTION since their initial debut.

Whilst WWE has not officially acknowledged that Martinez has left the group, an interesting swerve would be to have the longtime veteran join The Hurt Business. It could be argued that MVP's stable already has the upper-hand in their feud after picking up the win this past week. MVP, however, is a ruthless businessman and it could give his team a huge advantage if they were to recruit someone who already knew everything there was to know about RETRIBUTION.

Mercedes Martinez would also be the perfect candidate to step into a feud against Mia Yim (Reckoning) on RAW, since Yim has been forced to watch from the sidelines throughout her time on the main roster.

At present, it is unknown what Martinez's status is, but it would be interesting to see her resurface on RAW in the coming weeks.