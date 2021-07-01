5 Current WWE Superstars who look almost unrecognizable without a beard

Many superstars on WWE's current roster sport a bearded look or at least some sort of facial hair. A beard can drastically change one's appearance and the same is true for some of our beloved superstars.

Recently, SmackDown star Otis completely shaved off his long beard and appeared on the Blue brand with a clean-shaven face. The WWE Universe was surprised to see that version of him, with many even claiming that he looked almost unrecognizable. With that in mind, it is interesting to see what some of the other WWE Superstars look like without their beards.

Let's take a look at five current WWE Superstars who look almost unrecognizable without a beard. Be sure to comment down and let us know your reactions to the same. Who do you think has the best beard in WWE right now?

#5 Sheamus (WWE RAW)

Sheamus

Four-time world champion in WWE, Sheamus has been one of the top stars for the promotion for over a decade now. Famous among fans for his hard-hitting style and aggressive matches, he is one of the few WWE stars who almost always have a beard on.

However, the above picture shows Sheamus with a rare clean-shaved face alongside WWE Superstar Xavier Woods. The Celtic Warrior looks completely unrecognizable without his beard.

Sheamus currently performs on Monday Night RAW and is the United States Champion. He won the title by defeating Riddle at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year. Recently, he got badly injured during a match on RAW against Humberto Carrillo. He underwent surgery and fans began speculating whether he will vacate the United States title.

However, being the tough guy that he is, Sheamus made it clear that he has no intentions of vacating the title and he'd be back in action soon. It is to be seen what plans does WWE have for him at WWE SummerSlam later this year.

