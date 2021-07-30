5 Current WWE Superstars who have been married more than once 

Relationships in WWE are created all the time and more often than not these are unions that are made out of convenience and are sometimes fleeting.

Despite relationships in the wrestling business not having a fantastic track record in the past, there have been several superstars who have gone on to marry, even though these marriages were short-lived.

Several of the company's biggest legends, including Ric Flair and The Undertaker, have been married more than once and it appears as though it could be a trend throughout the business.

The following list looks at five current WWE Superstars who have taken that trip down the aisle more than once.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Edge is a former World Champion who was able to make his return to the company at last year's Royal Rumble following a lengthy injury hiatus. Edge retired from WWE back in 2011 after it was revealed that he was suffering from cervical spinal stenosis.

In his early career, Edge was in a relationship with Alannah Morley, who was known to be the sister of fellow WWE star Val Venis. The couple married in 2001 but their short-lived marriage ended in divorce in 2004.

Just months later, Edge married Lisa Ortiz, but shortly after he became embroiled in a scandal surrounding fellow WWE superstar Lita, their relationship ended in a divorce just over a year later in November 2005.

When Edge left WWE in 2011, he struck up a friendship with Beth Phoenix and the couple continued their relationship following his departure. After dating for more than five years, the couple married on Edge's 43rd birthday in October 2016.

Together, Edge and Beth have two daughters, Lyric Rose, who was born in 2013, and Ruby Ever, who arrived just months before their wedding in 2016. The couple are the first-ever WWE Hall of Fame couple and despite walking away from the company in their early careers, both Edge and Phoenix have since returned.

Whilst Edge is currently working on the main roster, his wife is providing commentary down in NXT. The couple often shares updates on their Instagram to show how they are managing to juggle life with their two daughters as well as being on the road with WWE.

