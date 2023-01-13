WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is two weeks away as the wrestling world gears up for the most exciting Premium Live Event of the year, which is expected to have its fair share of twists and turns in the Alamodome in San Antonio.

As of the time of writing, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley have officially announced themselves for the Men's Royal Rumble match. As the show draws closer, more names from the stacked roster will be added. PWInsider spoiled some surprise entrants, too, in a recent report.

The rumor mill has long circulated with the mouth-watering prospect of The Rock returning home. There is also a plethora of injured superstars like Randy Orton and Big E, who will not be ready for the Royal Rumble.

However, this listicle focuses on current WWE Superstars, who are not necessarily injured and may not participate in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble.

#5/4. The Usos will most likely not enter the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble

WWE always uses undercard superstars and tag teams to fill in the large expansive 30-person field of the Rumble, and the case should be no different for WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

The Usos are arguably the top tag team in professional wrestling today. The longest-reigning tag champs have overcome the cream of the crop. Jimmy and Jey Uso are the henchmen of The Bloodline and rule the yard. However, they will not have the opportunity to "Be The Ones" in the Men's Rumble match.

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and the winner of the Rumble will face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania. As loyal cousins of Reigns, it makes little storyline sense for The Usos to enter the thirty-man melee to punch a ticket to Mania.

Furthermore, as the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The Ones may defend their championships in the under-card. The Judgment Day is lined up as the Number One Contenders for the titles, and the eventual battle could occur at the PLE.

#3. Matt Riddle's status for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is uncertain

On December 5, Matt Riddle was written off television with a heinous assault from Solo Sikoa for six weeks, making his status for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 uncertain. Dave Meltzer reported that The Original Bro failed a drug test for the second time and was sent to rehab. This came amid speculation of the former US Champion struggling through a rough divorce.

Riddle failed a drug test over the summer that forced some creative changes, explaining why his match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam was abruptly called off. The younger half of RK-Bro broke his silence in late December to provide a positive update:

"I’ve been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren’t happy about it, but I couldn’t be healthier or happier. Thank you for all the support."

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long feels Riddle may have backstage heat, and his recent booking may be a testament to this feeling. The former RAW Tag Team Champion's health is a top priority, and rushing with rehabilitation is risky in the long term. Thus, he may not return in time for WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Hence, Riddle's suspension and rehabilitation program may prevent him from participating in the Men's Royal Rumble, but an unlikely surprise return is not impossible.

#2. Kevin Owens battles Roman Reigns again at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns will battle in a high-stakes bout for the third time at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. KO and Reigns collided in a hellacious No Holds Barred match, with Chris Jericho locked in a shark cage six years ago in the Alamodome.

This year, The Prizefighter challenges The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Although Owens has been on a roll, Reigns will most likely retain and end his "problem's" hopes of reaching the pinnacle of the mountain again.

However, KO might not have the opportunity to compete in the Rumble match to earn another shot at the top championships of the industry. Last year, Seth Rollins fought The Head of The Table in the night's opening match but didn't enter the thirty-person melee.

Furthermore, the brutal championship match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 may take a physical toll on Owens' body, making it difficult for him to pull double duty. If WWE puts KO in the Rumble match, it might take a valuable spot away from a mid-card Superstar who could use the opportunity.

#1 Bray Wyatt might not compete in the Men's Royal Rumble

What does WWE have in store for us in this match?

At the Royal Rumble, Bray Wyatt will return to the ring for the first time since April 2021. Wyatt will take on his arrogant rival, LA Knight, in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match. The company has flirted with theatrically-inspired contests in the past, so this one has enormous potential.

However, the grudge match might prevent the former Universal Champion from competing in the Rumble match later in the evening. For starters, competitors in the undercard rarely enter the thirty-person melee. Furthermore, Wyatt's chances of winning the match-up appear pretty slim, especially considering the rumors of The Rock or Cody Rhodes returning.

Hence, he would only enter to be eliminated, a counterproductive move that may damage his aura. Therefore, Wyatt will most likely sit out of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, but that doesn't mean he won't make an impact, as he is expected to dominate Knight in his return match.

Who is your pick for this year's Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

