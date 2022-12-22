RAW Superstar Matt Riddle has commented on the rumors of his suspension from WWE.

The Original Bro was written off of television several weeks ago on RAW after falling victim to an attack by Solo Sikoa. It was announced that he'd be out of action for six weeks. It was reported by Bodyslam.net that the real reason the former United States Champion was taken off TV was due to another failed drug test. The report also mentioned that he had already entered treatment.

Matt Riddle recently took to Twitter to send out an update on how he's currently doing, stating that he feels healthy and he's happy. He also thanked the fans for their support.

"I’ve been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren’t happy about it, but I couldn’t be healthier or happier. Thank you for all the support," said Riddle.

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros I’ve been working a lot on myself lately and have been saying no and setting boundaries for the first time ever and certain people aren’t happy about it, but I couldn’t be healthier or happier.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks Matt Riddle might have some backstage heat in the company

Before joining WWE, The Original Bro was an MMA fighter. He was let go by the UFC after testing positive for marijuana. WWE no longer tests for marijuana.

During an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long shared that Matt Riddle might have some backstage heat in WWE, as the way he's being booked lately has been questionable.

"That could be the problem; he could have a little heat. And sometimes when you get heat, that's the way you get punished," said Teddy Long.

Riddle was recently involved in a long-term feud with Seth Rollins, which came to an end at Extreme Rules, as the two stars collided in the Fight Pit. On the night of The Original Bro's assault, he teamed up with Kevin Owens to unsuccessfully challenge The Usos to a tag title match.

