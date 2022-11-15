5 current WWE Superstars and their MCU counterparts

WWE Superstars are larger-than-life personalities and characters. They are sportspeople and entertainers who put on shows for fans to enjoy and appreciate the art. Indeed, they can be compared to the best of artists.

In the world of performers, there is perhaps no set of roles more mainstream than the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) characters. Since the release of Iron Man in 2008, we have been treated to some of the best Marvel Comics characters on the big screen.

We, like most fans, love to draw comparisons. As such, we look at five WWE Superstars and the MCU stars they share similarities with the most.

#5. On our list of current WWE Superstars and their MCU counterparts: Matt Riddle (Ant-Man)

Matt Riddle and Scott Lang would be bros

Matt Riddle shares many similarities with Paul Rudd's Ant-Man. He is a funny and hilarious dude with a knack for getting his friends and fans to laugh. However, the two always step up when it comes to being serious.

Like Ant-Man in the upcoming Quantumania film, Riddle is known to bring his A-game when the stakes are high. We expect Scott Lang to take the fight to Kang like WWE's Original Bro did to the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

The best thing is that once everything is done and dusted, the two men can do things like remain utterly clueless, deliver comedic jabs, and play music with Elias. Maybe not the last one.

#4. Bray Wyatt (Moon Knight)

Oscar Isaac did a stupendous job playing the role of Moon Knight and his multiple personalities. Steven Grant's juggling of his personal demons is something one man in WWE can relate to. That would be Bray Wyatt and whatever is going on with him.

Like Moon Knight, Wyatt may be suffering an identity crisis. Whenever he loses control, he suggests it is not him in power. We feel Grant and The Eater of Worlds should be able to relate much to each other. That is, of course, until the latter reveals his dark side and proves to be a villain, unlike the affable night hero.

#3. John Cena (Captain America)

Cena is a symbol of excellence, just like Captain America

This is perhaps the easiest comparison to make. Captain America is no longer present in the MCU, just like John Cena isn't a full-time member of the WWE roster. However, both are very much there in spirit and share a lot of character traits.

Cena and the Captain are virtuous men who stand for what's right, fighting with honor and dignity. In fact, you could say they are the embodiments of hustle, loyalty, and respect. The only thing The Champ doesn't have is a shield, but sixteen world championships are a worthy substitute.

With Steve Rogers no longer in the MCU, it is Sam Wilson (The Falcon) who is carrying the mantle of Captain America. We hope he never undergoes an Attitude Adjustment and leaves his values and ethics behind.

#2. Charlotte Flair (Captain Marvel)

What Flair does is truly MARVELous

In terms of power and influence, Captain Marvel is firmly in the upper tier of the MCU. She is one of the most powerful superheroes in the franchise, having gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Thanos. In WWE, Charlotte Flair is one that we think is most similar to Carol Danvers.

Flair is among the very best in the business. Her results and championship wins speak for themselves. Like Marvel, The Queen also holds herself in high regard and has an air of superiority about her.

Indeed, just like the superhero's illuminating powers, Ric Flair's daughter lights up every arena she steps into with her royal entrances and elite in-ring work.

#1. Roman Reigns (Kang the Conqueror/He Who Remains)

Roman Reigns is not lying when he says he is in God Mode. What he gets up to is simply on a different plane compared to those around him in WWE. His existence on another level can be compared to the rumored big bad of the MCU in Kang the Conqueror.

A variant of Kang made his debut in Loki as He Who Remains, a relatively good version of the time-traveling supervillain. His justification for messing with the entire multiverse comes from a place of entitlement. This behavior is very similar to The Tribal Chief's, who does what he wants without thinking about the rest of the roster.

Like Kang has the TVA and Alioth doing his bidding, The Tribal Chief has his Bloodline to do his dirty work for him. Both men give off major 'final boss' energy.

Given their morally-grey villain auras and position at the top of the food chain, Kang and Reigns would see themselves in each other. Their friendship would last all of ten seconds before they challenge each other to a championship unification match or something.

Why didn't John Cena ever turn heel? He told someone on the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff right here.

Poll : 0 votes