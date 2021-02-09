Top 5 Current WWE Superstars who might never turn heel

One could easily argue that the present-day WWE roster is one of the most versatile in the company's history. Superstars from the current roster represent several generations, with the likes of Edge, Goldberg, Triple H, and Christian representing the past.

Meanwhile, the likes of Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, and Roman Reigns are leading the new generation forward. Several of these popular stars currently hold WWE World Championships. As a result, they're firmly positioned atop the WWE hierarchy right now.

This mixed versatility has also provided WWE with a variety of babyface and heel Superstars. While some of them typically switch back and forth between the two dispositions, there are a few exceptions who might never turn heel.

This article takes a look at some of the current WWE babyface Superstars who could play the "good guy" for the rest of their careers.

#5 WWE SmackDown's Otis is one of the most lovable Superstars today

Otis is a fan-favorite in WWE

Otis may not seem like WWE World Champion material to many fans. But to the majority of the WWE Universe, he is one of the most lovable Superstars in the business today. He oozes charisma, and he's naturally likable. It's hard not to root for the "Blue Collar Working Man."

In fact, in 2020, Otis came close to winning a WWE World Championship when he won the Money in the Bank briefcase. A few months later, he lost the contract to The Miz at WWE Hell in a Cell. In doing so, WWE broke up the Heavy Machinery tag team and turned Tucker heel by having him attack Otis.

When the company was presented with the perfect opportunity, WWE decided to turn Tucker heel. Otis is still a babyface, as the company certainly values his skills in connecting with the WWE Universe. The younger audience seems to like Otis' hilarious antics both inside and outside the ring.

Over recent weeks, Otis has been teaming up with Chad Gable. Together, the duo has been working with Daniel Bryan. The partnership with the former WWE Champion certainly helps Otis get some valuable TV time.

It could also help him develop his on-screen character. As far as a heel turn is concerned, Otis is a WWE Superstar who seems like he'll remain a babyface for the forseeable future.