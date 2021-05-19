5 Current WWE Superstars who would benefit from switching brands

It is no secret WWE produces an incredible amount of television. Between RAW and SmackDown alone, the company churns out five hours of first-run programming each and every week.

With such a large volume of content to put out, it is no surprise WWE faces a constant battle to keep its product fresh. One of the ways in which it is able to create new storylines and rivalries is by rotating its superstars between brands.

When a superstar runs out of steam on RAW, they can be traded to SmackDown and vice versa. These switches open up a whole host of new matches and feuds for superstars who might have grown stale had they stayed on their existing show.

In the past, WWE has used a number of storyline devices to explain these switches. Whether it be holding a full draft, or announcing a Superstar Shake Up, WWE is good at making these events feel like a big deal.

There is no suggestion that WWE plans to shuffle its main roster in a major way any time soon, though. After all, the last WWE draft only took place last October.

With that said, now that WrestleMania (and WrestleMania Backlash) are in the books, there are several WWE Superstars who would benefit from switching main roster brands immediately. Here are five of the most glaring examples.

#5 WWE should switch Asuka from RAW to SmackDown

Asuka has not had the best few months on RAW as of late. First, the Empress of Tomorrow lost her RAW Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37.

Then, once Charlotte Flair returned on RAW the following night, Asuka was relegated to the role of a supporting player in the rivalry between The Queen and Ripley.

The Japanese superstar did participate in a Triple Threat match for her former title at WrestleMania Backlash, which also involved Flair and Ripley. However, it was almost as if Asuka was included in the bout just to make sure that neither of her opponents had to lose the match.

Asuka was pinned by Ripley at the pay-per-view, marking the third occasion in a little over a month that she had been emphatically defeated by The Nightmare.

Sure, Asuka has picked by a few victories over Flair in the same time period, but the focus has always been on the Ripley vs. Charlotte feud. This doesn't look like it will be changing moving forward.

A move to SmackDown, together with a possible heel turn, would do a lot to freshen up Asuka's character.

