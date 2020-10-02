5 Current WWE Superstars who have never moved brands since their debut

With a WWE Draft happening annually since 2016, most of the company's current roster has moved brands since debuting on RAW or SmackDown. Since their initial allotment at the start of the second brand split, some of WWE's biggest stars have been on the move to the other show.

Over the Superstar Shake-ups across the past three years, very few wrestlers have actually stayed put. With some of them starting off in WWE before the brand split and others joining within the first year of it, they have had a permanent home once they were drafted.

All of these Superstars could go to the other show during the upcoming WWE Draft, but their current positions right now suggest that the moves are unlikely to happen. It is rare that somebody stays put on either RAW or SmackDown for over three years, but that is the case with these names.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who have never moved brands since their debut on RAW or SmackDown.

#5 Nia Jax (WWE RAW)

Nia Jax won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 34.

Ever since she was selected during the televised portion of the 2016 WWE Draft, Nia Jax has remained on Monday Night RAW. In fact, until her and Shayna Baszler's recent Tag Team Championship defense against Sasha Banks and Bayley, the Irresistible Force did not wrestle a single match on SmackDown.

Jax has been one of the most prominent women to be featured on RAW, with her larger size making her an instant threat near the top of the card. She won the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 34 as a babyface, concluding one of WWE's more underrated storylines in recent 'Mania history.

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion had a couple of decent feuds as a heel, with Sasha Banks and Ronda Rousey sticking out as her best opponents. Jax's current partnership with Shayna Baszler is pretty intriguing, but WWE will need to form more teams for their reign to have a larger impact.

The most memorable moment on RAW featuring Nia Jax was the segment where she infamously broke Becky Lynch's nose, which funnily rose her stock in WWE. She inadvertently contributed to one of the most iconic RAW moments in the past few years.