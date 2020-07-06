5 current WWE Superstars who are one title away from winning the Grand Slam

How many of these WWE stars do you think will become Grand Slam Champion?

Several Superstars are on the cusp of winning the WWE Grand Slam.

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Several Superstars are on the cusp of winning the WWE Grand Slam

Becoming a Grand Slam Champion is considered one of the ultimate achievements in WWE, as it means that a Superstar has won pretty much every Championship available to him. Or at least every level of titles possible.

This distinction is bestowed upon any wrestler who has won four different titles in WWE, namely the World, Tag Team, and Intercontinental Championships, along with another secondary title, which is the United States Title right now.

A myriad of WWE legends have won the Grand Slam, as have several current members of the roster. Among those Grand Slam Champions still in WWE are Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns, and Randy Orton, with many others also on this illustrious list.

Many other current WWE stars are nearly accomplished enough to call themselves a Grand Slam Champion, with only one title left to be won. This feat is definitely achievable for them. Here are five Superstars who are just one title away from winning the WWE Grand Slam.

#5 Sheamus (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Sheamus is one Championship away from achieving everything possible in WWE. Aside from all the titles he has won, the Celtic Warrior is one of only three WWE Superstars to win King of the Ring, Money in the Bank, and the Royal Rumble.

It has been well documented how decorated Sheamus' WWE career is, with him being vocal about winning the Intercontinental Championship to complete his collection. And now, with him being on SmackDown, he has as good a chance as any to finally win the IC Title.

Advertisement

Sheamus remains a solid part of the Blue brand's upper midcard, having had runs as a main eventer in the past, as well as a multi-year-long partnership with Cesaro which yielded five Tag Team Championships. He also held the United States Title twice, with neither of his reigns being the most memorable.

I really wanna see @WWESheamus as IC

Champion

I can't wait to see the moment when Sheamus holds IC title and completes his achievements pic.twitter.com/G8sQo9VqSd — WWE Means Sheamus (@WWEMeansSheamus) January 30, 2017

The Celtic Warrior's most infamous victory was perhaps when he won his first WWE Title, against John Cena at TLC 2009. Sheamus had barely been on WWE TV at this point. Fast forward to over a decade later and he is still going strong as an in-ring veteran, in the best shape of his career.

1 / 5 NEXT