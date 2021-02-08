5 Current WWE stars who would be a perfect fit for Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE TV back in 2019 and unveiled his new alter-ego called The Fiend.

In the months that followed, Wyatt's new persona competed in his first match against Finn Balor at SummerSlam in 2019. After the SummerSlam match, The Fiend went on to attack several WWE legends and established feuds against stars like Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, and John Cena.

The former WWE Champion has since become one of the most popular stars on the current roster and even found a way to recruit Alexa Bliss to his Firefly Fun House.

That being said, Wyatt hasn't been seen on Monday Night RAW since he was set alight by Randy Orton during the TLC event in December. Bliss has since been carrying on the storyline with The Viper in recent months.

It's currently unknown when Bray Wyatt or his alter-ego will be making their return to TV. But if The Fiend does return to the company in the buildup to WrestleMania 37, could he possibly recruit more faces to his Firefly Fun House?

Here are five current WWE stars who would be a perfect fit for Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House.

#5. WWE RAW's Nikki Cross has the perfect persona for The Firefly Fun House

Throughout her time in NXT, Nikki Cross was part of the Sanity faction, where she was able to showcase her unhinged persona on television. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion went on to bring this persona to the main roster when she was finally promoted and aligned with Alexa Bliss.

In recent months, the two women have had their own fair share of issues and it's been a strange story to follow since Cross has been the one trying to talk sense into The Goddess.

The former Women's Champion will struggle to carry this storyline alone if The Fiend isn't able to make his return to WWE TV in the coming months, which could allow Alexa Bliss to recruit her one-time best friend to The Firefly Fun House.

Cross and Bliss could be on the same page once again if the two women have a common enemy, which would allow Bliss to get inside Cross' head and recruit her for The Fiend.

Nikki Cross hasn't been used effectively by the creative team on the main roster in recent months. She would definitely be tempted by the chance to join the Firefly Fun House and even switch back to her belligerent persona from her days with Sanity.