5 Current WWE Superstars who could revolutionize AEW

It's been more than a year since All Elite Wresting was formed and ever since the promotion was brought into existence, several WWE Superstars have jumped ship to AEW. Occasionally, some of the Superstars left after being released from WWE or in order to find better opportunities in the world of professional wrestling.

Inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, who is a former WWE World Champion and a record nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, also went from WWE to AEW in order to bring a change in his long, illustrious career. Through the years, Jericho has continued to evolve as a professional wrestler and things have been no different for the former 'Le Champion' in his new surroundings at AEW.

Jericho, who is also known for hosting his Saturday Night Special YouTube show, revealed the five talents he would love to have in AEW, among whom two are current WWE Superstars. The 'Demogod' listed both Roman Reigns and Ricochet as two WWE Superstars he would love to see compete under the AEW banner, while he would also love to have NJPW stars Will Ospreay and Kota Ibushi, along with veteran color commentator Don Callis.

It is safe to say that both Ricochet and especially Roman Reigns are two of WWE's biggest assets right now and chances of them jumping ship to AEW is very minimal. Nevertheless, given the status of the present-day WWE roster, there are a host of WWE Superstars who would've revolutionized AEW and still possibly could if they sign with the promotion at some point down the road.

Here are five full-time WWE Superstars from the current roster who could make waves if they headed to AEW.

#5. Seth Rollins could have interesting feuds in AEW

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins' current gimmick is arguably one of the best in the business right now and ever since he turned himself into 'The Monday Night Messiah', Rollins has been a vital component of Monday Night RAW.

Similarly, Seth Rollins would also be a huge acquisition for AEW, and given his history with reigning AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, the two could reignite their feud in a very different yet interesting manner.

Rollins' arrival in AEW could be the perfect platform to set up a feud between Jon Moxley and the returning Tyler Black. The two have a long history, which means there is plenty of backstory that could be incorporated into their rivalry.