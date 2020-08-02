Create
Chris Jericho wants Roman Reigns, Richochet and 3 others in AEW

Roman Reigns seems to always be on Le Champion
Roman Reigns seems to always be on Le Champion's list
Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Modified 02 Aug 2020, 09:37 IST
News
Advertisement

Chris Jericho has never been shy to share his opinion and has some interesting stories on his Saturday Night Specials. Jericho was asked who are the top 5 people he wants in AEW, and he named Roman Reigns and Richochet as part of that list.

Chris Jericho named Will Ospreay and Kota Ibushi in his top 5 for AEW

Chris Jericho was asked to name the top five people he would like to see in AEW and Jericho said:

"Roman Reigns, Will Ospreay, Richochet, Ibushi, I say, let's do Ibushi maybe and Don Callis. How's that?"

You can watch the segment at 1:12:30 in the video below

Chris Jericho has always praised Roman Reigns when asked similar questions in the past, and it's no surprise that he would be on his list. Jericho has always maintained he would be at the top of his wishlist and said:

"I'd put Roman Reigns at the top of that wishlist for anybody because not only he's a great worker, he's such a cool guy. If they just let him be him, he'd be the biggest star in the industry for real. So that's a guy I would love to get my hands on for sure."

Perhaps, one of these five people he has listed will find their way to AEW.

