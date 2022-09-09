5 current WWE Superstars who have been signed for more than a decade

When it comes to WWE, we have seen wrestlers come and go over the years. On average, most talents last a handful of years with the company before they’re released, fired or outright quit the company.

However, there are a few special superstars who have stuck with WWE through thick and thin. These wrestlers have maintained their loyalty to the company for more than a decade and are still going strong today.

In this list, we look at five WWE Superstars who have been with the company for more than a decade.

#5 – Kofi Kingston

Kendo Kofi 🇧🇴 @KofizKickz



N/SFW

Ships w/ Chem

Crack/Serious SLs

5 years of RP experience

Usually Positive

Will Kick Faces if needed

Will Ride for his friends

#JokerzGrin

‍ & An Independent Portayal of Kofi KingstonN/SFWShips w/ ChemCrack/Serious SLs5 years of RP experienceUsually PositiveWill Kick Faces if neededWill Ride for his friends An Independent Portayal of Kofi KingstonN/SFWShips w/ ChemCrack/Serious SLs5 years of RP experienceUsually PositiveWill Kick Faces if neededWill Ride for his friends #JokerzGrin❤️‍🔥 & ♻️ https://t.co/W5rDRrACQE

Kofi Kingston has been with the company since 2006. Starting out with the developmental territories Deep South Wrestling and OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling), Kofi would move up the ladder and join the main roster as part of the ECW brand in 2008.

Kofi has had a storied career that is nothing short of amazing. His biggest moment came at WrestleMania 35, when he became the WWE Champion by defeating Daniel Bryan. Kingston’s hard work and dedication had finally paid off on the biggest stage in the game.

Kingston is currently still teaming with Xavier Woods and Big E as part of The New Day.

#4 – "The Apex Predator" Randy Orton

John Cena SZN 💥 @Cena_era

I miss RandyOrton Rko Do you remember this?I miss RandyOrton Rko Do you remember this? I miss RandyOrton Rko🐍 https://t.co/eJWcofLw1j

The Apex Predator is without a doubt a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Randy Orton got his start in the company as he wrestled for the developmental territory OVW in 2001.

Orton would sharpen his skills and eventually move up to the main roster in 2002 as part of the SmackDown brand. His career would skyrocket from there as he became a member of Evolution alongside Triple H, Ric Flair, and Batista. He would carve his own legacy (pun intended) and become a World Heavyweight Champion in 2004.

Legendary feuds with the likes of John Cena, Triple H, Daniel Bryan, Mick Foley, The Undertaker, and Bray Wyatt would help build upon his status as one of the all-time greats.

Orton is currently sidelined with a back injury and is expected to be out for the remainder of 2022.

#3 – WWE's "A-Lister", The Miz

The Miz @mikethemiz It’s a great day to add another title to my collection It’s a great day to add another title to my collection 😎 https://t.co/Dno5i5DN8q

The Miz has come a long way since his humble beginnings as part of WWE’s Tough Enough contest in 2004. He was signed to a contract shortly thereafter and would be assigned to the developmental territories OVW and Deep South Wrestling.

The Miz went from hosting the Diva Search contest to finding his claim to fame in 2008 during his run with the ECW brand. He formed a tag team with John Morrison and the two became a dynamic duo. The Miz built on his partnership with Morrison until their eventual split and Morrison’s departure from the company.

The greatest moment in The Miz’s career came on the November 22nd, 2010 episode of Monday Night Raw. That night, The A-Lister cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to defeat WWE Champion Randy Orton to capture the title.

The Miz is currently in a storyline with Dexter Lumis on the Raw brand.

#2 – Dolph Ziggler

Vin @WhoisVindictive I didn’t even remember that Dolph Ziggler was NXT Champion this year LMAO I didn’t even remember that Dolph Ziggler was NXT Champion this year LMAO https://t.co/JPkmlDfUZE

Dolph Ziggler went from cheerleader to superstar in WWE. He began his career with the company in 2004 as "Nicky", a member of The Spirit Squad involved in a high-profile feud with D-Generation X.

After The Spirit Squad fizzled out, he was sent to OVW to further his training and would be repackaged as Dolph Ziggler upon returning to the main roster in 2008.

Ziggler’s biggest moment came on April 8th, 2013, when he defeated World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio on Monday Night Raw after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Ziggler would go on to become one of the company's best in-ring performers over the years, teaming with Bobby Roode and even enjoying a brief run as NXT Champion.

Ziggler is currently in a storyline with Austin Theory on the Raw brand.

#1 – "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief began his career with the company in 2010 as part of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). Roman Reigns would move on to the NXT brand after FCW was re-branded.

He would make his debut on the main roster alongside Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) at the 2012 Survivor Series, as the trio became known as The Shield.

After The Shield split up in 2015, Reigns embarked on a singles career. Despite his controversial rise to main event status, Reigns would win his first World Championship by defeating Sheamus at the 2015 Survivor Series.

After years of attempting to become the next “John Cena” as a squeaky-clean megastar babyface, Reigns turned heel in 2020 and aligned himself with his former adversary, Paul Heyman.

Together, alongside his cousins The Usos, they would form The Bloodline. Reigns became Universal Champion by defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback (2020).

Roman Reigns is still the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, having just celebrated his two-year reign as champion a couple of weeks ago. He recently defeated Drew McIntyre to retain the title at Clash at the Castle.

Also Check Out: Highs and lows of Unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell