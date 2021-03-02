5 Current WWE Superstars who struggle with health conditions 

WWE Superstars train for years to hone their craft , but sometimes health issues can hinder the pursuit of their dreams.

Many current WWE stars have battled eating disorders, depression, and anxiety throughout their time training to be wrestlers. Plenty of these stars face various struggles during their time with the company.

Wrestling is a business that garners a lot of criticism from former stars and journalists alike, a pattern that leads to a reaction from the wrestlers who are currently employed by WWE.

The industry seems like it's changing, though. Mental health issues have been pushed to the forefront of the discussion in recent years. Still, several wrestlers have been able to push aside their health conditions in order to pursue a career in with the biggest wrestling company in the world.

The following list looks at just five current stars who have been open about their recent health struggles in their personal lives.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Kyle O'Reilly - Type 1 diabetes

Kyle O'Reilly is a former Tag Team Champion in NXT, and he's one of the most popular stars on the black-and gold-brand. But the former ROH star was once told by doctors that diabetes would make his prospective career in sports entertainment impossible.

In 2019, O'Reilly used an Instagram post to reveal that he wears a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) on his arm. The device allows him to constantly track his blood sugar levels, and it has allowed him to wrestle and manage his condition at the same time.

“I know hard it can be living with diabetes. Injecting insulin or constantly stabbing your finger to test your blood at what always seems to be the prime inopportune moment. There are so many variables that make living with this disease difficult and every day is a struggle to maintain healthy blood sugars. Although there is no cure, medical technology continues to advance, and having the CGM become a part of my life has really changed the game for me."

O'Reilly continues to perform at a high level on a regular basis for WWE, and he could be one of the men representing NXT at this year's WrestleMania pay-per-view in just a few weeks.