The Undertaker will bid a final farewell next weekend at Survivor Series and leave behind a legacy pro-wrestler like no other. Fans of all ages from all over the world love The Deadman. His matches, moments, and overall presence made him a must-see WWE attraction for any wrestling fan.

The support received over the years from fans across the world still amazes me. Thank you to the fans in @WWEIndia, I hope you enjoy #30YearsOfTaker on @SPN_Action. https://t.co/Vy1yekpatA — Undertaker (@undertaker) October 19, 2020

It isn't hard to see his dedication to the craft in front of live audiences and television cameras. However, The Undertaker is also known for his commitment to creating new stars behind the scenes.

The Undertaker has advised and mentored countless WWE Superstars throughout his thirty-year career.

In this article, we will look at five current WWE Superstars The Undertaker helped at the start of their WWE careers.

#5 The Undertaker helped Big Show early in his WWE career

The Undertaker and The Big Show share a moment at WrestleMania

Paul Wight made his shocking debut at St Valentine's Day Massacre in February 1999. It immediately looked like WWE had a major star on its hands, but for some reason, something just didn't click for the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

The Big Show's career gained a boost after The Undertaker took him under his wing and showed him the ropes in WWE. Although 'Taker showed love, it was all tough love.

The Big Show has revealed that The Undertaker came to him backstage and chewed him out for something he did in the ring that he disagreed with.

“I had to fight really hard to earn Undertaker’s respect because one I got to quote-en-quote ‘sit under the learning tree’ I didn’t get free passes, I didn’t get exceptions. I didn’t get ‘oh, it’s OK. Don’t worry about it.’ My ass got chewed out every single night and the only thing I could try to do was not make the same mistake twice."

The partnership with The Undertaker was a major boost for Big Show's WWE career

Over the coming months, The Phenom's tutelage backstage seemed to pay off as The Big Show joined forces with The Undertaker on screen. The gigantic duo later became tag team champions. Two years later he was WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

To this day The Big Show credits The Undertaker for not only helping him out in the early days of his WWE career but mentoring him and creating his legacy.