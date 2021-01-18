5 Current WWE Superstars who were off TV longer than expected

Time away from television is required for every WWE Superstar. Whether it's due to an injury, creative, or even personal reasons, it helps keep a WWE star fresh.

However, these instances are about five WWE superstars who were off television for longer than expected.

#5. Bray Wyatt - Off WWE TV from August 2018 to April 2019

Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House

Bray Wyatt's Eater Of Worlds character had seemingly run its course in 2018. He had some success, including a WWE Championship victory, but as a whole, fans largely felt that he wasn't being used to his full potential.

It stemmed from the fact that WWE used Bray Wyatt to help get other Superstars over. He wasn't an enhancement talent by any means, but in the eyes of many WWE fans, he was what was known as a 'jobber to the stars'.

Regardless, by 2018, it was clear that a change was needed. He had a tag team alliance with Matt Hardy that lasted from WrestleMania till Summerslam. After that, he was taken off TV and only re-emerged post-WrestleMania 35.

But it was a completely different Bray Wyatt. There were no more cryptic or repetitive promos, and he turned into a children's show host. It took a darker turn, and since then, he has been The Fiend.

His absence between August 2018 and April 2019 was an unexpectedly long one. Bray Wyatt was never the top star of WWE, but he was always an important one. To see him gone for so long was something fans didn't expect.

At one point, there was an expectation for him to return at the 2019 Royal Rumble, and then at WrestleMania 35 season. Luckily, the long wait was worth it. Braun Strowman stated that during Bray Wyatt's absence, he was hardly able to keep in touch with his former faction member. He said that Bray Wyatt had gone into an obsessive zone when trying to develop the character of The Fiend.