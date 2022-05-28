5 current WWE Superstars who have undergone insane body transformations

Throughout WWE's history, fans have witnessed stars like John Cena, Batista, and The Rock showcase some of the most impressive physiques.

However, one must note that such physical shape can only be achieved through hard work and determination. Wrestlers work out day in and day out to make themselves presentable on-screen.

After all, pro wrestling is a business where presentation is everything. Apart from the ones we talked about above, several stars currently display an impressive shape. However, it wasn't always like that.

Here, we have five current WWE Superstars who have undergone insane body transformations:

#5. Former NXT Champion Ciampa

Tomasso Ciampa recently took his popularity to the next level by debuting on RAW. His work in NXT has been admirable.

Right now, he has one of the most impressive bodies on the entire roster. However, only after debuting in WWE did he consistently work on his physique.

The current RAW star posted multiple photos of his incredible transformation on Instagram. It can easily be said he has come a long way.

One can see clear abs, defined pectoral muscles, and a shredded back in his latest photos. His future on the main roster looks promising, and who knows? He might become a world champion within the next year!

#4. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal has had an amazing body transformation!

Jinder Mahal's career in sports entertainment has been a roller coaster. He started as a strong superstar, transitioned to being a comedic character, and then became a world champion.

Over the years, his hard work has allowed him to have one of the best bodies currently in WWE. He wouldn't have been The Modern Day Maharaja if he hadn't undergone an impressive transformation.

It's nice that WWE acknowledged his hard work and booked him to become a world champion. The fans hated his title reign, but that's the sign of a great heel champion.

As of now, he is an established mid-card star, and we'll surely see him win more titles in the future.

#3. Former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne/Butch

Butch has an amazing physique right now

The current SmackDown superstar Butch had an amazing career in NXT and NXT UK. He's a former world champion of both brands.

After years of wait, the promotion has finally brought him onto the main roster. However, his relentless determination has allowed him to be presentable as a major star in the business.

Former Pete Dunne didn't have an amazing body when he debuted in NXT UK. Over the years, his physique has improved to the extent that he's now in the best shape of his life. His muscles are clearly defined, and he has lost a few pounds to look exceptional.

His future in WWE is bright. As of now, it looks like he'll soon turn face and feud with Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

#2. Former RAW Tag Team Champion Omos

The current RAW Superstar Omos has had one of the most impressive runs in the company this year. He managed to gain MVP as his manager, and his momentum seems unstoppable.

Apart from being an over-seven-foot wonder, Omos also has an amazing physique. Fans have seen big wrestlers like Braun Strowman, The Great Khali, and The Big Show in amazing physiques, and Omos is no less.

He recently posted a picture of his transformation on Twitter. He has lost weight, and his abdominal area looks amazing. We wouldn't have to wait long to see incredible abs on The Giant.

As of now, it looks like he'll go through Bobby Lashley and will head to a newer opponent. He might become a world champion shortly, especially with MVP.

#1. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is in the best shape of his life!

Drew McIntyre has become the biggest babyface in the company and will possibly be the one to dethrone the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

However, The Scottish Warrior's career declined when he left the company a few years ago. He was aligned with Jinder Mahal and Heath Slater in 3MB and didn't seem to have a future as a main-event star.

Thankfully, he made the right decision and started to work on his skills and physique. He worked on himself at IMPACT Wrestling and NXT to get another chance at Titanland.

His monstrous physique has allowed him to become a multi-time world champion. Hopefully, fans will see him win more world titles in the future.

This list was just about the current stars in the company. However, you can see five former WWE Superstars who have undergone insane body transformations.

Which of these transformations did you like the most? Start a conversation in the comments section!

