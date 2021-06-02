5 Current WWE Superstars who are unrecognizable compared to their debut 

Whilst the usual tenure of a WWE Superstar isn't considered to be a long one, there are still several wrestlers who are able to defy the odds.

Many current stars on WWE's roster have been part of the company for around a decade, meaning that these wrestlers have been forced to recreate themselves many times. Being repackaged often means that these stars go on to lose or gain weight or even switching up their entire look in order to start afresh.

There aren't many wrestlers who can portray the same gimmick throughout their entire career so being repackaged has become part of the wrestling process.

The Undertaker is one of the company's biggest legends with one of the greatest gimmicks, and he even needed a reboot. 'The Deadman' became 'The American Badass' for several years before returning to his original character before seemingly retiring from the business last year.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who have switched up their look to the point where they are now unrecognizable when compared to their WWE debut.

#5. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is currently one of the biggest stars in WWE which is a stark contrast to the Scottish star's original run in the company, which began with his debut back in 2007.

McIntyre was underutilized in 3MB for several years before he was released from the company back in 2014, and made it clear that he was going to start a revolution in the wrestling business.

The best transformation surely goes to Drew McIntyre.

How did that cute blonde boi turn into the ultimate big bearded leather daddy!?



Sorcery. pic.twitter.com/12nQlbrSoh — Jennie Gyllblad Ⓥ🏳️‍🌈🔞 (@JennieGyllblad) May 20, 2019

McIntyre underwent quite the transformation before later being re-signed by WWE and sent to their NXT roster. McIntyre's new look and attitude allowed him to capture the NXT Championship ahead of his move to the main roster.

In recent years, McIntyre has become a Royal Rumble winner and a two-time WWE Champion whilst also managing to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. McIntyre also remains in the main title picture on Monday Night RAW heading into the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view next month.

It's hard not to argue that McIntyre's resurgence in the business was down to his dedication and the time he put in at the gym. Right now McIntyre is looking the best he has ever looked and it's allowed WWE to get behind him and finally push him to the top of the company.

1 / 5 NEXT