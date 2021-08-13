5 current WWE Superstars and their unusual pre-match rituals

Before heading to compete in the ring, several WWE Superstars have unusual pre-match rituals.

Competing in front of thousands of fans could be stressful for many WWE Superstars. Some of these WWE wrestlers carry on specific traditions to lift that pressure off.

The Bella Twins used meditation and prayer to calm themselves before their matches, which Nikki admitted was not a usual act among WWE Superstars. They also had another uncommon backstage ritual.

"One thing we do when we’re in Gorilla is we’ll kiss each other on the cheek and slap each other’s butts. Then we’ll say, 'We’re going to do amazing out there,'" Brie told WWE.com. "And you don’t see a lot of people slapping each other’s butts before going out to the ring," Nikki added.

Today, a few superstars carry on unusual traditions before their matches too. While one has to order pizza, another likes to wear the opponent's shirt.

Here are five current WWE Superstars and their unusual pre-match rituals.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg

Goldberg has one of the most eye-catching entrances in WWE history. He also has one of the most unusual pre-match rituals. Before heading to the ring, The 54-year-old would headbutt a door, locker, or wall.

In 2017, Goldberg appeared on Monday Night RAW for a promo, but fans noticed his forehead was busted open. It was later revealed that the former WWE Universal Champion hurt himself while practicing his ritual backstage.

In an interview with American Monster Productions’ YouTube channel last year, the former Universal Champion explained why his bizarre pre-match ritual was important.

"For you guys to get the character that you got, I had to do certain things. Well, one of them was headbutt the door. Right? And that may, on the outside, look like a stupid move, but as I mentioned, we all weigh the positives and negatives, so it's very positive to make it as violent as humanly possible, and as real as humanly possible, and all the negative is you lose a little blood and hey, man, you get another concussion and cut a week off your life," Goldberg said.

Goldberg recently returned to WWE to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. The two powerhouses will square off for the title at SummerSlam.

