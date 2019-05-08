5 current WWE Superstars who are probably never becoming World Champion

It's tough to get as over as Rusev once was!

Being a WWE Superstar is not an easy task. All the superstars and wrestlers that we see on our screen on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT have had to go through a lot of trouble and efforts to get where they are right now.

Wrestlers all around the world dream to come to WWE one day, which is arguably the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. But there are many who not only make their way to WWE but also rule the division by becoming the World Champion.

Throughout the company's history, we have witnessed many wrestlers hold the gold and become World Champions. While there are some who have done it multiple times, there are also wrestlers who never get the honor to be called a World Champion.

Recently, we saw Kofi Kingston do the unthinkable and finally become the WWE Champion after being in the company for the last 11 years. The wrestlers mentioned in this list should take inspiration from him and keep working hard and hope WWE higher authorities realize their potential and take the risk of putting the title on them.

So, let's take a look at the 5 Current WWE Superstars who probably would never become a World Champion (WWE or Universal Champion, as of now) in the company. Do let me know who do you think definitely deserves one chance to have a reign as a World Champion.

#5 Ricochet

The best high-flyer in the world right now?

Now, before you guys start attacking me with your words in the comments section, I'd like to make it very clear that Ricochet is one of my favorite wrestlers in WWE right now. I mean, how can you not love this guy!

His incredible high-flying skills and agility inside the ring make him unique in many perspectives. I'd even go on to say he is at par, if not better, with Rey Mysterio, whom many consider the greatest high-flying superstar.

But there are a few things that are holding him back from becoming the top superstar in the company. Firstly, his size is not the ideal one that Vince McMahon pictures as a World Champion. Though, with Kofi becoming the WWE Champion, Ricochet somehow passes this criterion.

But when it comes to a character and the attitude and charisma behind it, Ricochet lacks badly in those things. He is not that good on mic and unless WWE gives him a proper mouthpiece or manager, I don't think we will see him as the World Champion in the company.

Even in NXT, we saw him win the North American Title, but he never won the NXT Championship. The same could happen on the main roster. He surely would make for a great mid-card champion, but a World Champion? I doubt Vince would take that risk!

