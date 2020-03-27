5 Current WWE Superstars who can retire The Undertaker

The Undertaker's illustrious WWE career is nearing its end.

Which WWE Superstar deserves the chance to face him in one last match and retire The Deadman?

Not everyone deserves the chance to retire The Undertaker

The Undertaker has been synonymous with the name WrestleMania over the last two decades. His legendary streak of 21 consecutive wins, his first defeat at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’ at the hands of Brock Lesnar, and his ‘retirement’ after losing against Roman Reigns have all been a huge part of his legendary WWE career.

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the most iconic Superstars to have graced the squared circle and he is arguably the most devoted employee that Vince McMahon ever had by his side. Over the years, The Phenom has given his best in his matches but time has started to take its toll on his body.

The Undertaker seems to have gotten a lot better inside the ring in his last few appearances. However, it is evident that The Deadman deserves to hang his boots and rest – something that he has earned with his dedication and service to the business.

The creative must set up one final storyline against a worthy opponent so that The Undertaker gets a farewell that he deserves. But the responsibility to retire a Superstar as iconic as him should be given to one who deserves it.

In this list, we will take a look at five current Superstars who can script the best ending of The Undertaker’s career.

#5 AJ Styles

A Styles has already made this feud quite personal

WWE Superstar AJ Styles is one of the best pro-wrestlers in the entire business. From his jaw-dropping in-ring skills to his engaging work on the mic, the ‘Phenomenal One’ guarantees entertainment every time he steps inside the ring. He can play the roles of both babyface and heel to perfection. There is no doubt that Styles has earned enough credibility to be the one who retires The Undertaker.

Styles is set to compete with The Undertaker at this year’s WrestleMania after they began feuding last month. Although it was The Phenom who initiated this rivalry, it was Styles who made it a lot personal for both Superstars involved. They will now lock horns in a Boneyard match at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’.

Given the fact that their feud had very little build-up and that there will be no live audience, the majority of signs hint towards The Undertaker winning their upcoming match.

However, it can always set the ground for an extended feud that can lead to a match between Styles and ‘Taker at next year’s WrestleMania.

If booked well, this storyline has the potential of turning into an unforgettable narration that will see a deserving opponent retiring one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time.

